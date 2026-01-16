Ijaw group urges Diri to consider Eseduwo as Bayelsa deputy gov

An Ijaw group and grassroots-based organisation, POLIVOX, on Friday, called on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, to consider appointing Dr. Famous Sayerigha Eseduwo as Deputy Governor.

POLIVOX noted that Eseduwo’s background and track record in public service speak strongly to his qualifications, urging Governor Diri to consider him for the vacant deputy governorship position.

The group made the appeal in a congratulatory message marking Dr. Eseduwo’s birthday. The statement was signed by POLIVOX Publicity Officer, Johnson Ebikeme, and described the celebrant as a man of integrity, selflessness and proven leadership capacity.

According to the group, the life of the celebrant is distinguished by selflessness, dedication, honour, patriotism, transparency, impartiality, honesty, wisdom, and integrity.

The statement reads in part, “The POLIVOX, a grassroots force rising to shape the future of politics, economics and society marks the celebration of a life wholly dedicated to the service of humanity, a day of honour for a man whose journey from the creeks of Angalabiri Town in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to the highest echelons of Nigeria’s public service reads like a testament to possibility, perseverance and principle.

“As the sun rises over the heart of the Niger Delta, we celebrate not merely the passage of time in the life of Dr. Famous Sayerigha Eseduwo, but the legacy of excellence, integrity and visionary leadership he has cultivated through decades of unrelenting commitment to public good.

“His is a story written in the ink of sacrifice and illuminated by the lamp of knowledge, a story that now calls Bayelsa to a moment of historic choice.

“Dr. Eseduwo’s formidable intellect was forged in the crucible of rigorous scholarship, spanning continents and disciplines. From the hallowed halls of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to the vibrant classrooms of the University of Texas, he pursued wisdom with a relentless spirit, emerging not merely as a scholar.

“Now, Bayelsa stands at a crossroads. The untimely passing of Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has left a void not merely in office but in the delicate balance of equity and representation that sustains our political harmony.

“The Bayelsa West Senatorial District and Constituency 1, which rightly held that seat, must not be denied its place in the governance of our state.

“To do so would be to disregard the very principles of fairness and rotational justice upon which our unity rests. In this moment of need, a figure emerges uniquely equipped to restore continuity, competence, and confidence.

“Dr. Famous Eseduwo is that figure. He possesses the rare fusion of grassroots understanding and federal experience, of academic depth and administrative dexterity, of political wisdom and patriotic zeal.

“He is not a candidate of convenience, but of capability, a leader prepared by life, tested by service and devoted to progress.

“Therefore, on this day of his celebration, we issue a clarion call to conscience and to common purpose: To His Excellency, the Governor of Bayelsa State, here is a partner whose loyalty, intellect and energy will complement your vision for a prosperous Bayelsa.

“To the political leadership across our beloved state, here is a unifying figure whose credibility transcends divides and whose humility commands respect.

“To our revered traditional rulers, elders, women, youth and all stakeholders, here is a servant-leader whose life’s work has been to uplift others, create opportunities and build institutions.

“Let us not merely fill a vacancy. Let us seize an opportunity to choose a Deputy Governor who embodies the best of Bayelsa’s past, the diligence of its present and the promise of its future.”

Meanwhile, the group called on Bayelsans to “rally behind Dr. Famous Sayerigha Eseduwo for stability, for equity, for excellence and for the collective interest of the Bayelsa we all cherish.

“Happy Birthday, Dr. Eseduwo. May your legacy of service now enter its most consequential chapter, leading Bayelsa forward, in unity and in strength.”