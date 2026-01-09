Ijaw youths condemn impeachment threat against Fubara, deputy

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has strongly condemned the impeachment move by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, describing it as a threat to democracy, peace and stability in Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.

In a statement on the political crisis and impeachment threat, the INC said the renewed attempt to impeach the governor, the third since 2023, reflects a troubling pattern of political vendetta that must be halted.

The INC, which represents the Ijaw nation globally, said it stands with the people of Rivers State in defending constitutional order and rejecting what it described as a dangerous political development. The statement was signed by the group’s National President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba.

“This crisis is not just an Ijaw issue but a crucial test for Nigeria’s democracy. The allegations raised by the Assembly, such as concerns about budgetary spending and gubernatorial appointments, should be addressed through legal channels and due process, not through impeachment.

“Our stance is supported by individuals from various political backgrounds in Rivers State, who have also called for an end to the impeachment proceedings.

“We respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene decisively as the nation’s leader, upholding constitutional democracy, ensuring fairness, curbing instability, and protecting federal allocations to Rivers State.

“In this challenging time, we urge all Ijaw people and Rivers State residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and resolute. It is crucial to support democratic principles through peaceful civic engagement and advocate for constitutional governance,” the statement said.

The INC also called on Ijaws across the world to defend unity in Rivers State and beyond, stressing the need to de-escalate the crisis and work towards peace and development.

“The Ijaw National Congress is committed to Nigeria’s unity, peace and progress. We will closely monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to protect the rights of the Ijaw people and all Rivers State residents, ensuring that democracy prevails,” the statement added.