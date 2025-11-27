In Pictures: El-Rufai joins ADC

Former Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

El-Rufai communicated his resignation in a letter dated November 26, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of the SDP Ungwan Sarki Ward.

He stated that his decision was effective immediately and explained that his priority is to contribute to the development of “a stronger, unified political platform for Nigerians.”

“My focus remains on making my contributions to strengthening a unified democratic platform to offer a political alternative to the people of Nigeria,” he wrote.

Following his resignation, El-Rufai visited the ADC office in Ungwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna, where he was formally registered as a member and issued an ADC membership card, marking his integration into the party’s structure within the state.

Integrity as watchword

The Guardian reports that earlier this week the ADC stressed that only individuals with proven integrity and corruption-free records will be permitted to contest elective positions or hold appointments in government if the party wins elections.

Speaking to journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, Deputy National Leader for the North West Zone, El-Rufai, said the party is also focused on promoting unity among members and ensuring fairness during primary elections at all levels.

“The Constitution of the ADC is unique among political parties in Nigeria. It contains a code of ethics for party leaders, candidates, and appointees, which requires that only persons with proven integrity and a corruption-free mind may contest or be appointed when elections are won,” El-Rufai stated.

He added that the party will prioritise opportunities for youth under forty and persons with disabilities to participate in elections under its platform.

“The leaders elected under the platform will engage in governance activities aimed at making a difference,” he said.

El-Rufai also commented on party unity in Zamfara, noting that previous disputes had been resolved.

“The first challenge we had in Zamfara was a power tussle and a lack of unity, but the ADC family is now formidable, united and strong,” he said.

He described the reception he received from party members as warm and encouraging.

The Deputy National Leader urged all members to ensure they are registered in the ongoing voter registration exercise, highlighting the importance of active participation in the democratic process.