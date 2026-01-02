INEC chairman vows credible 2027 elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to delivering free, fair and credible elections in 2027, saying preparations are already underway to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.

Amupitan gave the assurance in his 2026 New Year message to staff of the commission nationwide, describing the coming year as a season of renewal and a critical period for institutional consolidation ahead of the next general elections.

Reflecting on the commission’s activities in 2025, the INEC chairman commended staff for their dedication, particularly in the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election shortly after his assumption of office on October 23.

According to him, the exercise demonstrated that with discipline, unity and professionalism, the commission could continue to protect the sanctity of the ballot and deepen public confidence in the electoral process.

“We have shown that with discipline and unity, we can protect our democracy.

As we look ahead to an exciting yet challenging year in 2026, we must fully prepare for the upcoming FCT Area Council Elections this February, as well as the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

“Additionally, our preparations for the General Elections are paramount, and I am confident that our collective efforts will ensure seamless and credible electoral processes. Our goal is to deliver a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive poll.”

The INEC chairman also pledged to prioritise the welfare of staff, reaffirming his inaugural commitment to build a workplace founded on equity, discipline and mutual respect.

“Your welfare remains a top priority. We will continue to foster an environment where discipline is maintained, but where every staff member feels valued, protected and equipped to excel,” he said.

Amupitan urged staff to remain steadfast in upholding the integrity of the electoral system, adding that the collective effort of INEC personnel was crucial to building a commission trusted by Nigerians and ensuring that every eligible voter is empowered and every vote counts.

He expressed optimism that 2026 would mark a year of significant progress for the commission, while wishing staff and their families a prosperous New Year.

“I encourage each of you to brace yourselves for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Together, let’s uphold the integrity and transparency of our electoral system as we continue to serve the people of Nigeria with excellence.

“Let us work together to build an INEC trusted by all and sundry and a Nigeria where every eligible voter is empowered and every vote truly counts”, he said.