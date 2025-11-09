INEC declares Soludo winner of Anambra governorship election

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has been re-elected as governor of the state for a second term.

Soludo, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) won in all the 21 local government areas of the state in the governorship election that held on Saturday.

INEC ’s Returning Officer, Prof, Edoba Omoregie (SAN) who declared the results stated that Soludo, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured a total of 422,664 votes to beat other contestants.

He declared other results as follows: APC – 99,445; YPP 37,753 ; LP -10,576; ADC – 8208; PDP – 1401; AA -1145; AAC – 292 and ZLP 453 among others.

He stated that a total of 27,888,64 registered voters while 598,229 were accredited for the election. He added that the total votes cast in the election were 595,298 votes while a total of 584,054 votes were valid and 11,244 votes were rejected.

He declared: “As the Returning Officer for this election, I hereby declare that Soludo Charles Chukwuma of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law scoring the highest numbers of votes has been declared the winner and returned elected.”