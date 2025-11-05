INEC formally receives PDP’s suspension of National Secretary Anyanwu, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally received the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspending the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Organising Secretary, Captain Umar Bature, the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) and his Deputy, Okechukwu Osuoha.

The PDP made this known through a communique Issued at the end of the emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The major opposition party last Saturday through a statement announced the one-month suspension of Senator Anyanwu, and three other principal officers, Bature, Ajibade, and Osuoha, while referring them to the National Disciplinary Committee.

The PDP added that “during this period of the suspension, the quartet will cease to function in their respective capacities.”

The statement added that: “In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of our Party Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, shall act as the National Secretary.

In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services has been tasked with overseeing the department’s activities.

And on Wednesday, INEC formally received the resolution of the PDP’s NWC suspending the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu and the three other principal officers.

The letter addressed to INEC read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 608th emergency meeting considered the continued anti-party activities of some National Officers despite the formal reprimand issued by the Party.

“The NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 57(3), 58 (1XaX(b\{c) and (h) and 59 (1) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (POP) (As Amended in 2017) suspends the following National Officers from the Party. 1. Senator Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary 2. Hon. Umar Bature – National Organizing Secretary 3. Barr. Kamaideen Ajibade – National Legal Adviser, 4. Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha – Deputy National Legal Adviser, The above-name National Officers are consequently suspended for a period of one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. During the period of the suspension, the affected officers cease to function in their respective capacities.

“Pursuant to Section 36(2) of the POP Constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall forthwith act as the National Secretary while the National Director of Legal Services and National Director of Organization are hereby directed to oversee the activities of their respective Directorate.

“While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept thee assurances of the National Working Committee’s highest regards,” the PDP said in the letter signed by Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum National Chairman, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo, Deputy National Secretary and Hon. Yayari Ahmed, National Treasurer and Dr. Woyengikuro Ambrose Daniel, National Financial Secretary.