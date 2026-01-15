INEC, NUJ forge alliance to deepen voter education in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, have agreed to strengthen collaboration on voter education and public enlightenment across the state.

The agreement was reached when the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Oyo State, Professor Adeniran Tella, received the newly inaugurated executives of the NUJ, Oyo State Council, led by its Chairman, Akeem Abas, during a courtesy visit to the INEC state headquarters in Ibadan.

Professor Tella described the NUJ as a critical stakeholder in voter enlightenment and the conduct of credible elections in Nigeria, noting that sustained engagement with the media would enhance public understanding of the electoral process.

The REC disclosed that INEC had commenced the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Oyo State, which began on January 5, 2026, and is scheduled to end on April 17, 2026.

He explained that the exercise would be extended to all the 351 Registration Areas and wards across the state, adding that rotational registration at the grassroots level would run for 50 days from February 9, 2026, between 9:00am and 3:00pm daily, excluding weekends and public holidays.

Professor Tella urged journalists to intensify public awareness efforts to ensure eligible voters take advantage of the opportunity to register, update their details, or transfer their voter registration closer to their places of residence.

He also revealed that journalists would be incorporated into INEC’s monthly capacity-building training programmes as part of efforts to deepen the existing partnership between the commission and the media.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ, Oyo State Council, Akeem Abas, said the union was committed to strengthening its relationship with INEC to promote effective participation of citizens in the electoral process.

Abas, who was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Abiodun Atilola; the Secretary, Temidayo Adu; and the Ex-officio, Imran Khalid, noted that sustained collaboration between INEC and the NUJ would foster robust voter education and contribute to credible and transparent elections in the state.