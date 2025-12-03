INEC urges Nigerians to expose ineligible, deceased persons on voter register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Nigerians to actively identify and report ineligible and deceased persons on the voter register as the Display for Claims and Objections begins on December 15, 2025.

The call comes as the Commission prepares to close the first quarter of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, reminded citizens that the display exercise mandated under Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022 is a critical safeguard designed to ensure the credibility of the register.

According to the Commission, the display will run from December 15 to 21, 2025, at INEC Local Government Offices nationwide.

“The Commission urges all eligible citizens, especially those who registered, transferred, or updated their information during this phase, to use this statutory window to verify their details, report inaccuracies, and draw attention to ineligible or deceased persons on the register,” she said.

Eta-Messi said that public vigilance remains central to maintaining the integrity of the voter roll and preventing fraudulent or erroneous entries ahead of future elections.

Providing an update on the CVR, the Commission disclosed that by the end of the 13th week, a total of 9,891,801 online pre-registrations had been recorded nationwide.

Of this number, 2,572,054 registrations have been fully completed, comprising 1,503,832 online completions and 1,068,222 physical registrations as of November 28, 2025.

Eta-Messi noted that CVR activities remain suspended in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to ongoing electoral events.

She assured that new dates for resumption in both areas will be communicated.

Eta-Messi further stated that the second phase of the CVR exercise will resume on January 5, 2026, in line with its earlier schedules.

Reaffirming its commitment to a transparent and credible electoral process, the Commission said the cooperation of Nigerians is vital to building an accurate and dependable register of voters.

Meanwhile, INEC says the physical continuous voter registration exercise in the 17 local government areas of Yobe will end on December 10.

Yobe State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the display of the preliminary register of voters for claims and objections would last for seven days, beginning on December 15 to December 21.

Abdullahi said the claims and objections would enable the registrants to correct errors on their bio data, including names, wards, and National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Abdullahi said the Commission set aside December 21 for handling complaints arising from the claims and objections.

The REC, however, said the second phase of the continuous in-person voter registration would begin on January 5, 2026.

He recalled that the continuous voter registration began on August 18 with online registration, one week before the commencement of the in-person registration on August 25.

Abdullahi noted that registration of voters and production of an accurate register were fundamental and critical requirements of the electoral system.

“They are also primary functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he said.

“Section 10 of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) mandates the Commission to conduct the registration of voters on a continuous basis.”