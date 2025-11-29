Insecurity: S’West APC warns saboteurs, seeks collaborative efforts to deal with scourge

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West has charged all stakeholders to urgently come up with plans and actions capable of dealing with rising cases of killings, kidnapping and other organised crimes in parts of the country, blaming the development on some enemies within and outside who do not wish the nation well.

In a statement, the APC South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ayobami Afolabi, lauded the Federal Government and the state governments where there were security breaches recently for their swift response and coordinated efforts which yielded the timely rescue of all the abductees.

“In recent times, there has been an increase in cases of violent attacks against some innocent citizens, especially in the northern part of the country and the patterns of these reported incidents were similar. This validated the opinion of many pundits who had established the fact that cases of terrorism, banditry and related crimes in Nigeria were being sponsored from within and outside for political and economic interests.

“To this end, every patriotic citizen must rise up to the challenge in their private and official capacity. There is no economic or political status desired by any individual or group that is worth the lives of innocent people who fall victims of violent attacks.