It’s illegal to refer to Wike as PDP national leader – Bauchi Chapter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has said that referring to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the national leader of the party is unconstitutional and illegal, stating that the minister has been expelled.

The party also described threats by Wike’s loyalists to vacate the state offices as “null, void, illegal, and of absolutely no effect.”

While addressing journalists on Sunday, the Party Publicity Secretary, Dayyabu Chiroma, said that the “thinly veiled threats, reckless accusations, and pre-emptive attempts to assign blame for hypothetical acts of violence betray a troubling desperation and are wholly irresponsible.”

He added, “We ask: what legitimate authority resorts to intimidation rather than law, and what lawful leadership governs by fear instead of constitutional process?”

Chiroma further said that the PDP in the state “remains a law-abiding political organisation firmly committed to peace, democratic engagement, and strict adherence to the rule of law.”

He emphasized that the chapter would not be cowed by “alarmist rhetoric” calculated to manufacture tension or create a false atmosphere of crisis where none exists.

Dayyabu also dismissed attempts to create a faction in the state, describing the splinter group loyal to Wike as illegal, saying it “negates the proper process and party constitution.”

Speaking on the directive ordering party members to vacate PDP secretariats across Bauchi State, Dayyabu said that it is “null, void, illegal, and of absolutely no effect.”

He asked, “By what authority do impostors issue eviction notices over party property they neither control nor lawfully administer?”