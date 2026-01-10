I’ve no fear of joining ADC, never took money, contracts from Makinde – Aborisade

A 2027 Oyo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Niyi Aborisade, has declared that he has never received money, favours or contracts from Governor Seyi Makinde or the Oyo State Government, saying this gives him the moral courage to defect from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) without fear of consequences.

Aborisade, a United Kingdom–based legal practitioner, made the declaration while featuring on the Yoruba political programme Òsèlú Àwarawa, aired on Dominion FM 106.1, Ibadan.

He said his decision to leave the PDP for the ADC was driven by dissatisfaction with unresolved leadership crises and what he described as domination of the party by “power-drunk leaders.”

“I did not leave PDP because of personal ambition alone. I left because the party has failed to resolve its internal contradictions. The PDP in Oyo State has met its Waterloo,” Aborisade said.

He described the decision as difficult but necessary, adding that remaining in a party where impunity thrives would amount to betraying his conscience and political ideals.

The governorship aspirant recalled that ahead of the 2023 general elections, he purchased nomination forms to contest for the House of Representatives under the PDP but was later compelled, alongside other aspirants, to step down for a preferred candidate allegedly imposed by higher party authorities.

“We were promised refunds of our campaign expenses, but I deliberately refused to collect a single kobo from anyone. My politics has never been about personal enrichment,” he stressed.

Explaining his choice of the ADC, Aborisade said the party’s internal structure, transparency and level playing field attracted him, noting that it offers equal opportunity to all aspirants.

He assured party members and supporters that even if he does not secure the governorship ticket, he would remain loyal to the party as long as the process is credible.

“As long as there is honesty, accountability, and transparency, I am ready to support whoever emerges. However, I am confident that ADC will entrust me with the flag for 2027,” he said.

Responding to a caller who asked whether he would defect again if denied the party’s ticket, Aborisade ruled out such a move, insisting that his political loyalty is guided by principles rather than desperation for power.

On the controversy surrounding the Circular Road project, Aborisade said that if elected governor, his administration would prioritise the welfare of affected residents, ensure humane treatment, and provide adequate compensation.

While acknowledging Governor Makinde’s achievements in road construction and rehabilitation, he criticised what he described as a land-grabbing approach to the project.

“Development must not come at the expense of the people. Compensation and human dignity must be central to governance,” Aborisade said.

He appealed to Oyo State indigenes and Nigerians to give the ADC a chance, arguing that voters have already seen what both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP have to offer.