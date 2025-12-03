Kaduna ALGON defends Uba Sani’s LG funding records

Kaduna Chapter of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) has debunked reports that the state government had withheld Federal allocations meant for the 23 local government councils in the state.

ALGON described the allegation by online reports as “incorrect, misleading, and requiring clarification to prevent the spread of misinformation.”

The statement, signed by the Publicity Secretary of Kaduna State ALGON, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, stated that the “circulating narrative is wholly careless, mischievous, and unmistakably false.”

According to Shehu, Governor Uba Sani has “consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to genuine local governance, treating it as a core principle rather than mere rhetoric.”

ALGON also explained that, in the long history of Kaduna State, no administration has expanded the operational independence of local councils with such breadth, sincerity, and strategic focus as the current government.

He said, “Those who suggest otherwise yearn for an era when councils were deprived of authority and treated as mere administrative footnotes.”

The Association stated that “portraying Governor Sani as a leader who withholds funds from local governments is both inaccurate and malicious.”

Kaduna ALGON explained that “federal allocations follow a structured, multi-layered process that requires administrative clarity, financial verification, and compliance”, pointing out that”any occasional delays are due to systemic procedures, not executive whims or political manipulation”.

ALGON accused “a small group of former political actors—rejected by the electorate for their divisive tactics and uninspiring leadership—of manufacturing controversy to regain public visibility. ”

“Having lost their moral authority, they now sow suspicion and anxiety, seeking relevance through disruption, even if it pulls the state back into darker times”, Shehu said.

The statement noted that “Governor Sani has refused to engage in grim practices such as indiscriminate demolitions, mass dismissals, or a governance style based on fear. Instead, his administration prioritises inclusion, empathy, and development, opting for ability over spectacle, healing over hostility, and partnership over confrontation.”

Meanwhile, ALGON has expressed disappointment that “Sahara Reporters, once a platform of significant public influence, amplified these manufactured outrage” claims.

The Association reminded journalists that their strength lies in accuracy, balance, and diligence, urging the media to distinguish between constructive scrutiny and sabotage.

ALGON further stressed that “Kaduna State deserves better—truth over conjecture”, while calling “on all responsible media actors to recognise the distinction between constructive criticism and calculated misinformation”.

It said that “while governments must be examined, such scrutiny must be grounded in fact.”

Reaffirming their confidence in Governor Sani’s leadership, ALGON stated that “local governments under this administration have not only been empowered but treated with respect, dignity, and recognition as the first responders to the people’s most immediate needs.”

“Our mandate is service; our duty is development; our responsibility is to ensure that the truth is never overshadowed by the noise of opportunists,” the statement added.

Shehu said, “Kaduna State stands at a pivotal moment, defined not by past schemes but by a collective focus on transparency, progress, and unity”, adding that “the association pledged to remain committed to this path and not be distracted by claims built on conjecture rather than fact.”