Kano gov presents ₦1.37t 2026 budget focused on education, infrastructure, health

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has presented a proposed fiscal appropriation of over N1,368,127,929,271.00 for 2026 before the Kano state House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny and passage.

Tagged: Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development, Governor Yusuf declared the proposed appropriation entails a capital-to-recurrent ratio of 68%: 32%, underscoring dedication to a growth-driven administration.

According to the Governor, N934,640,032,101.00 is allocated to capital expenditure and N433,487,897,170 to recurrent expenditure, a holistic strategic proposal built around completing legacy projects, consolidating gains, and enabling new initiatives.

On the sectoral allocation, Yusuf announced the sum of N405 billion, representing 30 per cent, for the Ministry of Education; Infrastructure received N346 billion, representing 25 per cent, and Health has a total sum of N212 billion, representing 16 per cent of the total.

The proposed 2026 budget has a variation of over N432.9 billion compared with the approved 2025 appropriation, which stood at N935,132,792,206.62.

According to the Governor, the 2025 overall performance stood at 75 per cent, representing the present administration’s unwavering dedication to fiscal implementation of the budget.

With the proposed appropriation, the Governor reassured readiness to nurture human capital development and safeguard the well-being of citizens while laying a physical foundation for sustainable growth.

He affirmed satisfaction with the level of infrastructural growth in the state, noting the ongoing and completed projects, and claimed that he has fulfilled 80 per cent of his administration’s blueprint promised during the campaign.

The Governor therefore urged the legislature to ensure the speedy passage of the document for swift implementation.

Responding after the presentation of the document, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Honorable Jibril Ismail Falgore, applauded the dedication of the Governor towards piloting strategic policies in the state.

While pledging necessary legislative efforts to guarantee a January-to-December cycle of budget implementation, the Speaker urged heads of Ministries, Departments, and Parastatals to be ready to defend their allocations.