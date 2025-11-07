Kefas may defect on November 19

The stage is now set for Governor Agbu Kefas‘ much-anticipated defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after reports filtered in that the Taraba State governor will officially join the ruling party on November 19.

A decent source close to the APC National Working Committee confirmed that Yilwatda’s masterstroke was the unseen hand behind the defection, with plans finalised to receive the governor at a rally in Jalingo.

The party’s national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, is expected to lead the team that will welcome him into the ruling party, the source confirmed.

Already, Governor Kefas’ defection was the subject of discussion at the APC’s recent leadership meeting held on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“Everything is already set for the Taraba governor’s arrival into the APC fold,” the insider hinted.

It would be recalled that Governor Kefas dropped a strong hint earlier this week while addressing APC and PDP stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, where he said: “Yes! A rumour is indeed circulating, and I’m also hearing that rumour. Sometimes, when a rumour keeps moving like that, it makes somebody think that it is something good. I am also hearing that rumour, and I am working on it to see that it becomes a reality. So, by the grace of God, in a few days to come after next week, you will hear from me. Let’s continue to pray. I want to assure everyone here, whether you are from APC, PDP, or any other party, that we are committed to doing justice. Let’s forgive one another. Let us think about how we can move this state forward.”

His statement finally laid to rest widespread speculation about his impending move to join the APC, as many of his supporters confirmed their readiness to align with the party in anticipation of his formal announcement.

Recall that leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed support for the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The show of solidarity from stakeholders in the state came at the weekend during a meeting held at the Jalingo residence of Danladi Baido, which brought together a broad coalition of APC leaders, including the party chairman, APC Youth Forum, Concerned Citizens, APC Like Minds, and party elders from across the state’s 16 local councils and two development zones.

The gathering, as reported by The Guardian, was aimed at reaffirming loyalty and pledging support to Governor Kefas ahead of his expected entry into the ruling party. Participants described the move as “timely” and “strategic,” saying it would enhance Taraba’s development through increased federal presence, infrastructural growth, economic empowerment, and improved human capital.

Governor Fintiri set to dump PDP

Meanwhile, the APC source also disclosed that the party is in advanced talks with the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who is set to dump the PDP.

“The defection of Governor Fintiri is already a settled matter. After Taraba, Adamawa is next,” a source revealed.

Currently, the APC controls Borno, Gombe, and Yobe States, while the PDP holds Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa.