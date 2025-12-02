Kogi stakeholders endorse Gov Ododo for second term

Political, traditional and community leaders from Kogi West, on Tuesday, endorsed Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in 2027 and announced the establishment of a Zonal Security Joint Task Force to curb banditry across the district.

The endorsement was made at a major leadership and security summit held in Kabba, which drew traditional rulers, academics, political leaders, youth representatives and women’s groups.

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba (Dr) Solomon Dele Owoniyi, led an array of traditional rulers to the summit, while emeritus Professor Olu Obafemi delivered the keynote lecture on the political evolution of the district titled “Kogi West, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

In a communique issued at the end of the summit, participants emphasised that unity, cooperation and strategic engagement are central to the district’s long-term political aspirations. “If politics is truly about who gets what, how, and when, then unity of purpose must guide Kogi West.”

The leaders also honoured the contributions of Kogi’s founding political figures, including Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha and Senator Ahmadu Ali, describing them as pillars who shaped the state’s development.

Governor Ododo’s administration received strong commendation for what participants described as significant progress in infrastructure and governance across all senatorial districts.

The communique noted that his developmental strides had “changed the physical landscape of Kogi State and brought succour to the citizenry.”

They also praised his support for enhancing security, urging further assistance to intelligence networks to curb emerging threats. The summit concluded that Ododo “deserves continuity in office come 2027” and formally endorsed him for re-election.

Looking ahead, the leaders insisted that Kogi West must produce the governor in 2031 after Ododo’s potential second term. They said the district had “waited patiently for 36 years to occupy the Lugard House” and should now be “rewarded unconditionally” with the state’s leadership after the second term of the incumbent Governor in 2031.

Participants condemned recent divisive political comments circulating in the state, describing them as self-serving and harmful to peaceful coexistence.

They urged political actors to promote unity rather than inflame tensions.

Kogi West Leaders Endorse Ododo for 2027, Demand Stronger Security Architecture To implement its resolutions, the summit announced the establishment of a seven-member Council of Kogi West Traditional Rulers to liaise with stakeholders across other districts, a seven-member Eminent Persons Group to lead political consultations, and a Joint Security Task Force across the seven LGAs to enhance intelligence gathering, information sharing and coordinated vigilance, the summit announced the need for *Kogi West Security Joint Task Force* to be jointly coordinated by the seven(7) local government Chairmen in Kogi West.

The summit ended with appreciation for organisers and attendees, with leaders noting that the meeting marked an important milestone in Kogi West’s efforts toward unity, improved security and future political advancement.