Labour Party vows to unseat APC in 2027, urges workers to join cause

Labour Party (LP)'s supporters gather during a campaign rally at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, on November 23, 2022, ahead of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Labour Party (LP) has vowed to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s APC-led administration.

The party cited the present administration’s alleged imposition of hardship and insecurity on Nigerians.

Speaking against the backdrop of hardship and insecurity in the country in Abeokuta yesterday, the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, disclosed that the party is now one indivisible family, and anyone making statements to the contrary was merely creating noise that would not affect the party’s focus as the 2027 election approaches.

Olorunfemi urged Nigerian workers to join the party and help rescue the country from the APC’s “clueless” government.

He stated that workers have the constitutional right to belong to any political party and can hold executive roles, provided they resign or apply for leave of absence to contest for elective office.

The party also announced appointments, including Comrade Abayomi Arabambi as acting Vice Chairman for the Southwest and Lamidi Apapa as a member of the party’s Board of Trustees.

The party Deputy National Chairman said he was in the state to sensitise party members on the forthcoming ward, local, and state congresses, scheduled for December.

He explained that the opposition party is now under one umbrella led by Julius Abure and that, in the spirit of ongoing reconciliation, its former factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa, has been appointed a member of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Similarly, the party’s former National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has been appointed acting Vice Chairman for the Southwest, pending ratification at the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He further stressed that the party will begin the journey to restrategise and strengthen itself for the 2027 election, and that Nigerian workers should join the opposition to address the hardships imposed by the APC-led government.

“The constitution allows freedom of association with any political party or trade union. A recent Supreme Court judgment also affirmed that civil servants cannot be prohibited from joining political parties of their choice.

“There is no provision barring civil servants from party membership. They can even hold party positions, but to contest elective offices, they must apply for leave of absence or resign.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that courts should not entertain disputes over party leadership. Julius Abure and his team were duly elected to the NWC, and no court has invalidated the convention. That convention is sacrosanct under the law, as affirmed by the Supreme Court.”

Also speaking at the event, Abayomi Arabambi commended the party for the new appointments and pledged to work diligently to make Labour Party the party to beat in Ogun State in 2027.

He described Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration as incompetent and promised that an LP government would be transparent, responsible, and prioritise citizens’ interests.