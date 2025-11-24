Lagos APC knocks PDP for saying Tinubu has surrendered to terrorists

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has “surrendered” to terrorists.

In a statement on Monday, signed by APC spokesman Mogaji Seye Oladejo, the party accused the PDP of intellectual laziness and desperation to cling to relevance.

The APC argued that the successful rescue of the Eruku 38 and the government’s efforts to free remaining captives demonstrate effective leadership, not surrender. The party also criticised the PDP for politicising security matters and accused it of thriving on insecurity and economic hardship.

According to the APC, the PDP’s criticism of the government’s decision to temporarily close schools due to security concerns is misplaced. The party described the measure as a “strategic protection” and accused the PDP of preferring to expose children to danger for political gain.

The APC highlighted President Tinubu’s efforts to address insecurity, including cancelling a foreign trip to coordinate rescue operations and overhauling the defence sector. The party emphasised that Tinubu is committed to securing the nation and that Nigeria will not return to the era of helplessness and fear that characterised the PDP’s rule.

The APC also questioned the PDP’s moral authority to lecture on security, given their record of watching Boko Haram grow into a monster, losing territories to terrorists, negotiating ransom payments, and allowing citizens to be abducted in hundreds during their 16 years in power.

The party urged the PDP to stop weaponising insecurity and politicising the safety of schoolchildren, and instead focus on constructive criticism and supporting the government’s efforts to secure the country.

Oladejo said: “Nothing exposes the PDP’s hypocrisy more than the successful rescue of the Eruku 38. Their safe return – secured through intelligence-driven, coordinated operations – has shattered the opposition’s dream of a collapsing nation.

“Even more painful for them is the steady, coordinated progress toward freeing the remaining captives in the kidnappers’ enclave.

These are the results of leadership, not the emotional press releases and tearful excuses that defined the PDP’s 16 wasted years.

“Now that insecurity is being dismantled, the PDP will have to manufacture a new tragedy to stay relevant because their favourite political oxygen is running out. We understand their distress.”

He added: “It was the height of mindlessness and illogical reasoning for the PDP to describe President Tinubu’s decision to cancel his foreign trip in order to personally take charge of the rescue operations as ‘tokenism’.

“Only a party that treated governance like beer-parlour gossip would trivialise such an act of responsibility.

“When a Commander-in-Chief suspends foreign engagements to coordinate a national security operation, it is called leadership – not the nonchalance that defined the PDP era.”