Lamido mulls alliance with alternative party as loyalists reject PDP

Sule Lamido has disapproved President Bola Tinubu's decision to take a two-week vacation to the UK, saying he is insensitive to Nigerians’ suffering

Amid political turmoil in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Former Jigawa State Governor Alh. Sule Lamido has said he will not hesitate to negotiate the future of his political structure through an alliance with an alternative party.

However, the former minister and founding member of the opposition PDP, who clearly spelt out his intention to sustain his political influence in Jigawa State, ruled out any possibility of allying with those in the coalition party.

Lamido spoke to hundreds of PDP loyalists at his Kano political office about the raging crisis and division rocking the opposition.

The party loyalists, led by the PDP Chairman in Jigawa, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim, were at Lamido’s office seeking an alternative political party amid internal instability tearing the party apart at the national level.

The party chairman regretted the negative impact of the leadership tussle, which he said was responsible for the rain of defection crippling the party structure. He urged the political leader to lead members to promise land.

He admitted that the party was currently in a state of uncertainty, noting that Lamido had earlier appealed for patience while efforts were being made to address the leadership impasse.

“You asked us to come, and we are here. As far as we are concerned, the party is in limbo. Up till this moment, Damagum and Anyanwu remain on the INEC platform as the recognised leaders of the party. We are here today before you, sir,” Ibrahim said.

While reacting, Lamido appealed to party loyalists to remain calm amid the current situation in the PDP. He, however, assured them of an alternative option to retain the party’s relevance.

Although Lamido affirmed the near collapse of the party PDP at the National level and across the 36 states except Jigawa, insisted that cautioned members not to lose hope in the party’s future.

Lamido disclosed that he had held talks with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, during which strategies were drawn up to engage PDP governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to reconcile the agrieved parties.

He, however, reminded that should the reconciliation meeting scheduled for Wednesday fail to yield position results, he would not hesitate to ally with an alternative party.

“I have consulted leaders in the party, including former Senate President, Minister of FCT, Governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara states, for a reconciliation meeting in Abuja by Wednesday. We are going to sit down again and discuss issues to resolve our differences.

“I want to appeal to you party loyalists to exercise patience and let me assure you that you are going to vote and your votes will count. There is still no party like the PDP. We should not allow our personal ego to destroy it,” Lamido said.

He warned that failure to achieve reconciliation would leave the party with no option but to explore alliances, a move he said could significantly reshape Nigeria’s political landscape.

“If reconciliation fails, alliances, not coalition, will become inevitable. You know there is a difference between alliance and coalition. If you want to make a name in Nigeria, you should join the PDP,” he added.

The former governor lamented the PDP’s declining fortunes in Kano State, noting that the party secured only about 15,000 votes in the last general elections. He also criticised the defection of the party’s former vice-presidential candidate to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a setback.

According to him, internal rivalry within the PDP has largely benefited the APC, alleging that political alignments in the South-West have favoured the ruling party due to tribal sentiments.