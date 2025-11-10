Landowners, property firm bicker over ownership of Ogun estate

The landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State, have faulted the management of Adron Homes and Properties Limited for claiming that they are the sole owners of the estate.

The management, according to the landowners, recently erected a signpost at the entrance of the estate, declaring it a private development owned and developed by the company.

“We, the landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State, who lawfully purchased plots, paid all required development fees and have constructed properties within the estate, wish to state that the notice was made in bad faith,” the landowners noted in a statement.

The landowners reminded the company that there is currently a suit before the High Court, Sagamu, on the issue of ownership of the Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State.

They also notified members of the public that there is a subsisting legal action, praying the court to declare that the estate is jointly owned by all the property owners in the estate.

“Adron Homes and Properties Limited cannot claim it is the sole owner of the Estate. Moreover, the matter is currently undergoing adjudication before the High Court No. 5, Sagamu, Ogun State, in Suit No. HCS/482/2024,” Mr Olabode Cole said.

Continuing, he said, “Until the court delivers a judgment in the suit, prospective purchasers, occupiers, and other interested parties are urged to take note that ownership of the estate is disputed and should verify title and other relevant facts independently.”

The landlords explained that this notice is issued for information purposes by the landowners of Treasure Park and Garden Phase 2, City of David Estate, Shimawa, Ogun State.