LP courts PDP chieftain Showunmi for Ogun 2027 governorship

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State, the Labour Party (LP) has reached out to the convener of The Alternatives and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Showunmi, inviting him to be the party’s flagbearer for the gubernatorial seat.

This was revealed during a visit by party executives, led by its South West Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, and the state chairman, Mrs Olubukola Soyoye, to Showunmi at his private residence in GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta, over the weekend.

The party noted that Showunmi has long been on its radar and commended his passion for good governance and deep commitment to democratic ideals of equity and justice that advance the welfare of the masses.

Speaking during the visit, Arabambi criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, saying it had failed to improve the lives of the people and should be voted out in 2027.

He said: “Labour Party members are here at your private residence to ask you to join us and drive our 2027 governorship ambition. We have suffered enough under the leadership of the APC government, and the people of Ogun State must begin to smile.

“We want you to be our governorship candidate in 2027. We can’t continue to be second-class citizens in our own state; we are suffering and smiling. With your antecedents, experience, and pedigree, we know you have what it takes to offer a refreshing time for the residents of the state. Our roads are bad, schools are in shambles, and urbanisation policies are being pursued with a hidden agenda.”

In his response, Showunmi described LP as a party with a stable ideology, likening it to workers’ parties in China, Brazil, and other parts of the world. He noted that a party which polled over six million votes during the 2023 general elections should not be considered a pushover in Nigeria’s political space.

Showunmi described the party’s gesture as the greatest honour he had ever received, vowing to give serious thought to the request after consultation with President Bola Tinubu, as well as former governors Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun, and the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He said: “You have called on me to contest on the platform of the Labour Party in 2027. I don’t even know how to begin to thank you for this great honour. Reflecting on everything I have done in life, I can say I have never received an honour this great.

“By the grace of God Almighty, I will consider your request seriously because I will have to leave where I am, where I have invested many years. I have been with the PDP since 1998. When the time to depart comes, no one should be afraid of leaving their comfort zone. So, I will go and think deeply about your request.

“For the 2027 governorship race in the state, I have looked at everyone in the race and have not found anyone more eminently qualified or better prepared for the job at hand.”