Muftwang to integrate North Central APC

Positive indicators have emerged that the North Central geopolitical zone would join its South/South counterpart under one political party control, following plans by Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



The purported defection has been the subject of conjectures and disputations due to conflicting signals from the governor and the state APC.



However, barely 72 hours after his Taraba State colleague, Agbu Kefas, defected, Muftwang seems to have made up his mind to abandon the troubled main opposition PDP.



Dropping the hint of Muftang’s impending defection, his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Istifanus Nwansat, explained that the move became inevitable due to unending turbulence in the PDP, which renders the platform unviable for “political engagement and electoral competition.”

He dismissed insinuation in some quarters that his principal’s planned entry into the APC was opportunistic, stressing rather that the defection is not only strategic, but also reflective of a concise assessment of national and state-level dynamics.



Nwansat said: “After evaluating all political options, joining the APC emerged as the safest choice, carrying the least risk amid the PDP’s internal crises. The move is also intended to align Plateau State with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political direction and governance agenda.



“By joining the APC, Mutfwang aims to ensure that Plateau State’s leadership remains integrated with the Federal Government’s programmes and policy priorities. It should be noted that while the governor and his cabinet have been PDP members, they acknowledge and appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms and initiatives, which they believe benefit Plateau and the nation.”