Nasarawa Assembly passes ₦92.2b supplementary budget to second reading

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into second reading the Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N92,150,231,374.88 only for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Speaker of the House, Dr Danladi Jatau, announced this during the House proceedings in Lafia, the state capital.

Speaker Jatau said that the passage of the bill into law would enable the state government to meet the emerging demands and challenges arising from changes in national macroeconomic variables.

The Speaker then committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on it and report back to the House on 24th Nov. 2025.

“A Bill for a Law to Authorise the Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State the Sum of N92,150,231,374.88 only (Supplementary/Amendment Appropriation Bill) for the Services of Nasarawa State Government for the 2025 Fiscal Year to N476,468,074,966.91 only, covering the period from 1st January to 31st December, 2025, scales second reading,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Suleiman Yakubu-Azara, while giving the substance of the bill, urged his colleagues to support the bill to scale second reading.

The Majority Leader said that the supplementary budget was necessary to enable the state government to continue with the good work it is doing for the people of the state.

Azara also said that there are projects that were not captured in the 2025 budget, hence the need of the supplementary budget.

The Majority Leader said that the supplementary budget, if passed into law, would enable the state government to complete its ongoing projects in the state.

Also contributing, Dr Ibrahim Peter Akwe, Mohammed Garba Isimbabi, Larry Ven-Bawa, Dr Hajarat Ibrahim Danyaro, Barr. Esson Mairiga, Jacob Ajegena Kudu and Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad all supported the bill to scale second reading.

They hailed Gov. Abdullahi Sule for executing legacy projects across the state.

They also assured their continued support to ensure that the bill sees the light of day.

The Majority Leader of the House, Suleiman Yakubu-Azara, moved a motion for the bill to scale second reading.

Luka Iliya Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into second reading.

In a related development, the House has received the report of the House Standing Committee on Education, Science and Technology on a Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Adult and Non-Formal Education Agency and for Purposes Connected Therewith.

Dr. Jatau, the Speaker of the House, while receiving the bill, slated 2nd Dec. 2025 for deliberation on the bill.

Earlier, Abel Yakubu-Bala, the Chairman of the Committee, submitted seven recommendations of the committee before the House.

Abel, who is the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, said that the bill would encourage adult and non-formal education in the state.

He also said that the bill, if passed into law, would fight illiteracy and ignorance in the state.