NNPP ready to reshape Nigeria’s democracy, says Kwankwaso

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared that the party is fully repositioned to play a decisive role in Nigeria’s democratic future, adding that discipline, unity and internal democracy remain its strongest assets ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NNPP leader also called on members to attend its convention and support the emergence of a new leadership that would steer the party for the next four years.

Kwankwaso spoke in Abuja, at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and National Convention, where the NNPP reviewed its nationwide congresses and prepared to elect new national officers.

He said that the party has successfully conducted rancour-free congresses at the ward, local government, state and zonal levels, a feat he described as a testament to NNPP’s growing organisational strength and commitment to democratic values.

Kwankwaso urged party members to remain united as the NNPP prepares for the 2027 general elections, stressing that continuity, discipline and internal cohesion would be critical to success.

He said: “We may not be the biggest party numerically today, but I strongly believe we are the most organised, most committed and most disciplined party in Nigeria. At this stage before elections, it is not numbers that matter most, but unity, understanding and commitment.”

He commended party leaders and members across the country for quietly and efficiently concluding the congresses, noting that many Nigerians were unaware the exercise had been completed nationwide due to the party’s orderly approach.

Kwankwaso also congratulated the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), assuring the electoral body of NNPP’s cooperation and support, stressing that credible elections are fundamental to Nigeria’s stability.

Earlier, in his address at the National Convention, NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, said the gathering marked a critical moment in the party’s journey, as delegates were set to elect new national officers following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership elected in 2022.

Ahmed said the NNPP had been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s democratic process, adding that all eyes were now on the party to provide a credible alternative for national leadership.

In his remarks, the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, praised Kwankwaso’s leadership, describing him as a leader of courage, wisdom and foresight who has guided the party through turbulent times.

He said the NNPP-led government in Kano State had demonstrated that good governance and dividends of democracy were achievable, urging party members to sustain unity and discipline.

Gwarzo said: “From reports across the states and the way we conduct ourselves, I do not think there is any party that matches the NNPP in terms of organisation and grassroots presence.”

He also commended the national leadership of the party under Dr. Ajuji Ahmed for remaining focused despite political challenges.

The National Secretary, Mr. Dipo Olayoku, noted that despite sustained legal and political attacks by former members, the judiciary and INEC had consistently upheld the rule of law in matters concerning the party.

He said: “All that is history now, and as a political party, we have moved on,” citing the performance of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other elected NNPP officials as proof of renewed strength.