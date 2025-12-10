No opposition, coalition capable of defeating Tinubu in 2027 – Adegbonmire

The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has stated that there is no serious opposition or coalition in the country capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

While emphasising that the general elections will be a smooth ride for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and

Tinubu, Adegbonmire stated that allies of followers of the President are already mobilising for his reelection to ensure what he described as an overwhelming victory.

According to the senator, who stated this during the Adegbonmire Renewed Hope Mega Empowerment programme for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Tinubu is only preparing for the post-2027 election to govern the country again as president.

He said: “Where’s the opposition? I don’t know of any. Who is that? The coalition? What’s their name? Let’s get serious. Who is in the ADC? Tell me who the person is going to be. There’s no ADC.

With 900 persons empowered within the district during the programme, Adegbonmire stated that the empowerment was to support the re-election of Tinubu.

“So this empowerment is in support of both the President and the state government. And my party. The only party in Nigeria. Since he cannot do everything himself, those of us who are supporting him must do everything to ensure that people feel the impact of Mr President.

Speaking on the items being given out, Adegbonmire said they include motorcycles, tricycles, hair dryers for hairdressers, grinding machines, sewing machines, generators, educational materials for schools, and wheelchairs, as well as cash and bags of rice.

“We have 65 wards in Ondo Central, and all the wards are represented here. A minimum of approximately 10 people per ward, so you are looking at a minimum of 650 people who are to be empowered by these items.

The lawmakers added that “we are also empowering about 200 widows, artisans, and market women with cash. So ultimately, cash is about 200 people, and items are about 650 people, so approximately 850-900 people.

He said that the empowerment was meant “to give something back to my constituents, the yearnings of the people. Like I always say, you must listen to your people. And as you all know, I think I’ve just spent about two and a half years in the Senate.

“The cash incentive is for them to put it back into their businesses. As you can see, it says mega empowerment for renewed hope. That is the slogan of the President. As a member of the APC and as a member of the National Assembly, I am happy to continue to support Mr President because I think he’s doing very well.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legislative Matters, Babatunde Kolawole, commended Adegbonmire for his laudable initiative of giving back to the people who have shown tremendous faith in him to represent them at the National Assembly.