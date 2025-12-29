No victory in Rivers without our grassroots structure, says Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that no candidate can win an election in Rivers State without the backing of his political camp, insisting that his supporters control the local government and ward structures across the state.

Wike also dismissed the notion that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) automatically confers party leadership on him in Rivers State, arguing that there are exceptions to political conventions.

“Defecting to another party does not make you the leader. When you said you are joining the party, you must have something to offer,” he said, asking, “Who is the leader of APC in Lagos State? There are exceptions to rules.”

The former Rivers State governor spoke on Monday during his end-of-year media chat in Port Harcourt, where he also responded to claims by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde that Wike had promised to weaken the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favour of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike described the allegation as a “blatant lie,” stressing that no such meeting ever took place.

“That is a blatant lie,” he said. “That is why you see Seyi Makinde has never called me Wike again. That was the last time he did.”

Questioning the basis of Makinde’s claim, Wike challenged the Oyo State governor to explain why he allegedly failed to brief the PDP leadership on the supposed agreement.

“What was the purpose of that meeting? Why did Makinde not come out to tell the party that this is what Wike said? There was no such meeting,” he stated.

Wike clarified that the only meeting involving Makinde and some PDP governors after the 2023 general election was a courtesy visit to President Tinubu, not a political negotiation.

“Myself, former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Seyi Makinde went to see the President after the elections. And, of course, the Chief of Staff was there,” he said.

Describing Makinde’s claims as misleading and unfair, Wike said it was wrong to attribute statements to him that he never made, adding that the Oyo State governor was “frustrated.”

The FCT minister also criticised Makinde’s approach to politics, suggesting that he lacked a full grasp of the complexities involved.

“We have advised him several times. Politics is not like being a contractor with Shell. It has different rules,” Wike said.

While acknowledging that ambition was legitimate, he stressed that political aspirations must conform to established party processes and norms.

“There is nothing wrong with having ambition,” he added, “but your ambition must be according to the rules.”

Wike further suggested that Makinde’s discontent stemmed from the fact that he (Wike) remained in the PDP, despite his working relationship with the Tinubu administration.