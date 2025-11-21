Nollywood actress elected Anambra chairman of AAC, praises Sowore

Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, a prominent Nollywood actress, has been elected Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Anambra State.

The election, held on Friday at the Noble Hotel, Awka, the state capital, was monitored by a three-member team from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Election and Party Monitoring Department, comprising Kingsley Ajunwa, Nonso Okolo, and Gbemisola Ogundeji.

Delegates from Anambra North, South, and Central Senatorial Districts returned Ifemeludike and the outgoing executive as the new leadership of the state chapter.

The Chairman of the AAC Congress Committee, Ndubuisi Anaenugwu, formally announced the re-election of the executive.

In her acceptance speech, Ifemeludike expressed optimism that the new executive would strengthen grassroots democracy.

She emphasised the party’s commitment to integrity, accountability, transparency, social justice, and citizen empowerment, stating that AAC seeks to equip rural communities and NGOs with the knowledge to exercise their political power effectively.

She noted that the party’s slogan, “Take back the society with action,” reflects the need for active citizenship, lamenting the passivity of Nigerians amid challenges such as hunger, insecurity, and unemployment.

Ifemeludike also praised AAC Presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore for creating a platform that enables people like her, particularly women, to pursue leadership roles.

Anaenugwu described the election as free, fair, and credible, commending the delegates for their cooperation and INEC for monitoring the process. He charged the new executive to serve a four-year term, promising that AAC will continue to promote good governance, grassroots empowerment, and ethical political participation.

He added that AAC is not intimidated by larger political parties such as the APC, ADC, or APGA, asserting that the party is committed to a people-driven revolution that emphasises ethical leadership over money politics.

Two weeks ago, during the Anambra State governorship election, Ifemeludike accused the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of vote buying.

Ifemeludike, in a video at a polling unit, decried open vote buying, lamenting that voters received as low as 3,000 to 5,000 naira after marking ballots, supervised by party agents amid visible poverty.

“This is criminal and totally absurd. If APGA claims to have all the popularity, why then are they buying votes? Criminalizing and polluting the polity, wasting our resources rather than channeling it to environmental and human development,” the Nollywood actress said.

“It is so sad what is happening here, there is no election here, it is practically transactions going on all around here. When you vote, they will write your name and proceed to another section.”