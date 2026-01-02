Northern Senators Forum mourns Senator Godiya Akwashiki

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, describing him as a consummate parliamentarian who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District with distinction.

Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, said in a statement on Friday that Akwashiki’s death on December 31, 2025, was a profound loss to the National Assembly and the country.

According to the Forum, the late lawmaker’s political career was defined by perseverance, integrity and unwavering commitment to public service. He began his legislative journey in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he served for eight years and rose to the position of Deputy Speaker.

Elected to the Senate in 2019, Akwashiki brought his experience and passion to bear in representing his constituents. Re-elected in 2023, he remained a strong advocate for the interests of the Eggon nation and the people of Nasarawa State, earning the respect of his colleagues through principled leadership and constructive engagement.

The Forum noted that Akwashiki’s contributions to legislative debates, committee work and democratic governance were invaluable, adding that his experience, insight and calm disposition would be deeply missed in the National Assembly.

Yar’Adua, on behalf of the NSF, extended condolences to the family of the late senator, the government and people of Nasarawa State, and the Eggon nation, noting that his legacy as a servant leader committed to unity, good governance and national development would endure.

The Forum prayed for the repose of his soul and for strength for his family and loved ones, saying his memory would continue to inspire efforts towards building a stronger and more united Nigeria.