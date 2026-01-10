Obasanjo, Atiku, Akpabio, others converge on Abuja for Tambuwal colloquium

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at a colloquium in honour of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday led a galaxy of past and present political leaders, statesmen, and public intellectuals to a leadership colloquium organised in honour of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The event, currently underway at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, is themed around leadership, democracy, and nation-building. It is part of a special lecture series celebrating Tambuwal’s contributions to Nigeria’s legislative development and democratic growth.

Also in attendance were former President of the Senate and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

Former governors present included Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel (both Ogun), as well as former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha.

Other dignitaries included the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah; former Speakers of the House of Representatives Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Renowned political economist and public intellectual Professor Pat Utomi; former INEC Chairman Professor Attahiru Jega; Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Professor Tijjani Bande; and former Chief of Staff to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, were also in attendance.

Tambuwal, who represented Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency for four terms before becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives, later served as Governor of Sokoto State and is currently a serving senator.