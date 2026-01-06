Obi, Nwobodo, Nwodo, Egwu, others hold closed door meeting in Enugu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, is currently in a closed door meeting with the former governor of Old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo.

Obi, arrived the Amechi, Nkanu West country home of the Nwobodo at 1.55pm in company of the former governors Sam Egwu(Ebonyi state), Okwy Nwodo (Enugu State), Senator Ben Ndi Obi and Senator Gilbert Nnaji, among others.

Although details of the meeting is being awaited, it is believed that Obi who formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), last week, may have come to solicit the support of Nwobodo on his new platform.

Obi has not hidden his interest to contest the presidency of the country. He believes that the ADC would offer him the right platform to contest the position in 2027.

The meeting is coming closely after the senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Kalu, and Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah, held a closed door meeting with Nwobodo on the politics of the southeast region in 2027.

Nwobodo and his wife, Patricia were on hand to receive Obi and his entourage.

Details later…