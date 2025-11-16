Obi urges Soludo to embrace humility in leadership

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to lead with humility and compassion rather than resentment. Speaking at the Guild of Editors in Abuja, Obi stressed that leadership carries a sacred responsibility to both the people and to God.

His remarks followed Soludo’s certificate-of-return ceremony, where the governor reportedly mocked his critics, describing Obi as “a frustrated politician without a club” and attributing challenges in Anambra’s education system to him. Obi, however, chose not to respond with anger, instead emphasising integrity, restraint, and the primacy of service over politics.

“I was surprised by Governor Soludo’s remarks,” Obi said. “This was a time to thank God for his second tenure, a moment to show love and magnanimity, but instead, bitterness and resentment took centre stage. It was deeply unfortunate.”

Clarifying his role in the recent Anambra election, Obi explained that he attended only three public events where he was invited. “I did not endorse anyone, meet with traditional rulers, or engage in political manoeuvres. There was nothing I did to warrant controversy or speculation,” he stated.

Reflecting on Election Day, Obi recounted witnessing irregularities and disruptions that could have escalated into chaos. “When outsiders attempted to cast votes in our community, I urged calm and allowed the process to unfold peacefully. True leadership is measured not by political contests, but by courage, fairness, and respect for the dignity of the people—even under pressure,” he said.

Obi also drew a comparison between his political career and the current gubernatorial contest. “If gubernatorial candidates are in the first division, I play in the Champions League. I ran for Vice President in 2019 and for President in 2023, winning 11 states and Abuja. My record speaks for itself,” he remarked.

On a personal note, Obi reflected on his time as governor of Anambra State. “Only Jim Nwobodo and I became governors in our forties. I served a second tenure. I have no personal issue with Governor Soludo. I pray God grants him even greater heights—if it inspires humility, compassion, and genuine service to the people,” he said.

He concluded with a broader message on leadership: “We must recognise the mercies God grants us. Leadership is not about resentment or bitterness—it is about service, gratitude, and love for our people.”

In a political climate often marked by rhetoric and personal attacks, Obi’s call for grace and integrity underscored his belief that true leadership is measured by character rather than conquest.