Obidient Movement brushes off resignations, announces major restructuring drive

The Obidient Movement has dismissed concerns over the recent resignation of a few interim appointees, insisting that the development is part of a natural recalibration as the citizens-driven platform moves into a new phase of growth and consolidation.

In a statement on Saturday, National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the movement remains united and focused despite the departures, stressing that leadership turnover is expected in a fast-paced, volunteer-based organisation advocating political and social reform.

According to him, the group appreciates the contributions of the outgoing members but maintains that the Obidient Movement’s strength lies in its voluntary and decentralised structure—one that allows citizens to self-nominate and participate freely in its activities.

Tanko noted that the struggle to “rescue Nigeria from bankrupt politics” is demanding and not everyone can endure its intensity. However, he described the shake-up as a sign of maturity rather than weakness, adding that restructuring is essential to building a more efficient movement capable of restoring “prosperity, hope and justice” to the nation.

The coordinator also reaffirmed the continued support of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who he said has consistently contributed to the movement “physically, financially and otherwise.”

Reiterating its commitment to peaceful civic engagement, the statement stressed that the movement will never engage in unwholesome activities, including spying, bigotry or thuggery. Instead, it aims to elevate public participation and remain a model for ethical political engagement.

Tanko disclosed that consultations are ongoing and that the movement will soon unveil a new set of strategic actions designed to position the Obidient Movement as the vanguard of Nigeria’s national renewal and transformation.

He urged supporters across the country to stay steadfast and continue contributing to the movement’s aspirations, saying Nigerians will ultimately emerge “stronger, united and resolute” in the quest for a new nation.