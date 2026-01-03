Oborevwori and the architecture of progress: Delta’s defining year 2025

The outgone year 2025 will stand out as a defining phase in the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, marked by deliberate leadership, expanding global engagement and visible developmental outcomes across critical sectors of the state.

It was a year in which policies consistently translated into projects, reforms matured into measurable results and governance remained firmly anchored on the MORE Agenda of Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms and Enhanced peace and security.

Guided by the conviction that sustainable development thrives on global partnerships and local execution, Governor Oborevwori embarked on strategic international engagements in China, Germany and Brazil during the year. These visits were driven by clear economic and developmental objectives, focusing on infrastructure development, industrialisation, renewable energy, agriculture and technology transfer.

In China, engagements with infrastructure and manufacturing firms explored partnerships in road construction technology, industrial parks and clean energy solutions. In Germany, discussions centred on renewable energy, technical education and environmental sustainability, while the Brazil visit focused on agro-industrialisation, mechanised farming and bio-energy, strengthening Delta State’s agricultural and energy diversification agenda.

These international efforts were reinforced at home by the Renewable Energy Investment Forum held in Abuja, where Governor Oborevwori presented Delta State as an investment-ready destination for clean energy development. His engagement with investors and development partners at the forum emphasised policy consistency, infrastructure readiness and land availability, thus positioning the state favourably in the emerging renewable energy market.

On the domestic front, 2025 recorded remarkable progress in infrastructure development. Across the state, over 70 road projects were either completed, ongoing or newly awarded, covering more than 150 kilometres of road linking urban centres, rural communities and economic corridors.

Complementing these were over 120 kilometres of drainage systems, constructed to address flooding, protect road infrastructure and improve environmental resilience. Urban traffic management received focused attention with the approval and commencement of flyover construction at Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, and Uromi Junction, Agbor, both long-standing congestion points. These projects aligned with the administration’s urban mobility strategy and complemented the nearly completed flyovers at Effurun and Warri, executed by Julius Berger, which significantly improved traffic flow, urban aesthetics and commuter experience in the twin cities.

The infrastructure drive recorded in 2025 is poised to deepen in the coming year following the passing and signing into law of the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.73 trillion, with over 70 per cent allocated to capital expenditure. The budget framework signals a firm commitment to infrastructure-led growth, projecting massive upgrades in roads, bridges, healthcare facilities, schools, water projects and urban renewal across Delta State in 2026.

Healthcare delivery witnessed steady improvement during the year. The administration undertook the rehabilitation, reconstruction and or upgrade of over 60 primary healthcare centres, while general hospitals in more than 10 locations benefited from facility upgrades and modern medical equipment. These interventions strengthened grassroots healthcare delivery and improved access to quality services. The expansion of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission further reduced the financial burden of healthcare on residents through its insurance scheme, particularly the vulnerable and elderly.

Education remained a central focus of governance in 2025. Over 400 public primary and secondary schools benefitted from classroom rehabilitation, roofing, furniture supply and perimeter fencing. Teacher recruitment and capacity-building programmes addressed manpower gaps and enhanced instructional quality.

At the tertiary level, a major milestone was achieved with the opening of the Southern Delta University campus at Orerokpe, this expanding access to higher education in Delta Central. At the university’s main campus in Ozoro, new faculty buildings, lecture theatres and academic support facilities were completed, significantly improving the learning and research environment.

In line with its human-capital development strategy, the Oborevwori administration sustained and expanded scholarship and bursary programmes for students of Delta origin.Tens of thousands of undergraduates benefited from bursaries, while postgraduate students received scholarship support to pursue advanced studies. Special consideration was extended to children of deceased civil servants, ensuring educational continuity and social protection for families of public servants who paid the ultimate price in service.

In addition, Delta State Law School students received financial support, easing the cost of professional training and reinforcing the administration’s commitment to producing skilled legal practitioners.

Access to clean and safe water improved significantly in 2025, with the execution of over 90 water projects across the state. These included boreholes, reticulation systems and rehabilitation of existing water schemes, particularly in rural and riverine communities. The interventions improved public health, reduced water-borne diseases and eased daily living conditions for residents.

Urban renewal initiatives gained momentum in cities and major towns such as Asaba, Warri, Effurun, Ughelli and Agbor. Expanded street lighting, environmental remediation, drainage upgrades and road beautification enhanced urban aesthetics, improved safety and reduced flooding risks, aligning with the administration’s vision of modern, liveable cities.

Energy initiatives extended beyond advocacy into practical interventions, with solar-powered streetlights installed in several communities to improve security and reduce reliance on conventional power sources. Planning for broader renewable energy integration continued, supporting public infrastructure, small businesses and emerging industrial clusters.

Social empowerment remained a defining element of governance in 2025. Thousands of Deltans benefited from empowerment programmes targeting widows, youths, women and persons with disabilities, through cash grants, vocational tools, agricultural inputs, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training. Youth-focused programmes addressed unemployment through ICT training and business support, while targeted interventions for widows and vulnerable groups reflected the administration’s compassionate and inclusive governance philosophy.

Throughout the year, Governor Oborevwori maintained a leadership style rooted in consultation, stability and steady progress. Rather than dramatic policy shifts, his administration prioritised continuity, fiscal discipline and measurable outcomes, ensuring that development efforts remained sustainable and people-centred.

As curtains fell on 2025, it stands as a year of consolidation, impact and forward planning. With tangible achievements across infrastructure, education, healthcare, water resources, energy and social empowerment, and with a capital-intensive 2026 budget laying the groundwork for even greater transformation, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration has firmly positioned Delta State on a path of sustained growth and inclusive development.