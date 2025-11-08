Observers commend conduct of Anambra poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that domestic and international observer groups have commended the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election, describing the process as transparent, orderly, and largely peaceful.

INEC’s Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Dayo Oketola, stated this in a statement issued from the Commission’s Situation Room on Saturday.

He said reports from accredited observer missions indicated smooth operations across polling units, improved voter turnout, and efficient deployment of election materials and technology.

According to Oketola, the observers also acknowledged the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the early arrival of officials and materials in many locations.

According to the statement, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, one of the accredited international observer groups, praised INEC’s preparedness and professionalism, noting that voting materials, BVAS deployment, and the presence of security agencies were exceptionally well coordinated.

“The process has been peaceful and well-managed. Accreditation is smooth, BVAS is functioning as expected, and INEC officials are courteous and efficient,” Dr. Nkweke said while monitoring polling units in Awka.

He also lauded the conduct of security agencies, saying, “the environment is calm and secure. We observed up to seven police officers at some units, and their conduct has been exemplary. The collaboration among the security agencies deserves commendation.”

On allegations of vote buying, he noted, “We have not seen anything like that in the areas observed. As international observers, we report what we see, not rumours. So far, this election has been peaceful and credible.”

Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu applauded the early arrival of materials and personnel, noting that voting commenced on schedule.

“Our observers were up early in the morning to monitor arrival times, and we saw that materials and INEC officials arrived as early as 7:34 a.m. in Amawbia, Awka South. Commencement of voting by 8:30 a.m., as stipulated by the Electoral Act, shows a high level of readiness and efficiency by INEC.”

Mbamalu described the early deployment as a positive sign of transparent elections,” adding that Yiaga Africa prioritised the early start of polling as a key benchmark of credibility.

Hon. Dominic Okafor, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency, commended both INEC and voters for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election after casting his vote at Polling Unit 004, Umuechefu Hall, Igboukwu.

“I must commend the INEC Chairman and his team. The officials arrived on time, the BVAS is functioning properly, and the process has been seamless so far,” he said. “Voters are conducting themselves peacefully and participation is impressive.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, Shedrack Azubuike, praised INEC officials for their professionalism and efficient handling of materials and personnel.

“The election is peaceful and well-organised. The officials are efficient, and the people are turning out responsibly to exercise their civic duties. This is how democracy should work,” he said.

While speaking to Channels Television, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, affirmed that the overall security atmosphere in the state was calm, describing Anambra people as peace-loving and self-protective.

“The security situation is not something to worry about. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said, urging citizens to overcome apathy and participate fully in the process.

Observers have linked the smooth conduct of the election to INEC’s extensive pre-election preparations. The Commission achieved a record 98.8 per cent Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection rate, reflecting exceptional voter readiness and growing public confidence in the electoral process.

Out of 2,802,790 registered voters, an impressive 2,769,137 collected their PVCs, a feat made possible by decentralised, community-level distribution and a five-day extension from October 29 to November 2, 2025.

In many locations, including Ugbene (Awka North), Alor I, Bridge Head II, Ogbunike I & II, and Umunya I & II, INEC recorded 100 per cent collection rates.

Rural and riverine communities such as Ayamelum and Anambra West also achieved over 99 per cent despite difficult terrain.

Observers noted that the figures demonstrated INEC’s administrative efficiency and growing trust under Prof. Amupitan’s leadership.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to credible and inclusive elections, expressing satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere across the state.

“Our duty is to the Nigerian people. INEC is committed to ensuring that every valid vote counts and that the process remains credible, transparent, and peaceful,” the Chairman said.