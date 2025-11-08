Observers, CSOs praise INEC for orderly, peaceful conduct of Anambra election

International observers and civil society organisations on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its handling of the Anambra State Governorship Election, noting the transparent, orderly, and peaceful nature of the process.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Dayo Oketola, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN.

Quoting reports from INEC Situation Room, Mr Oketola said there was an indication of a calm environment across polling units, improved voter turnout compared to 2021, and efficient logistical coordination under the leadership of INEC Chairman, Professor Amupitan.

Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, speaking from Awka, observed that voting materials, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployment, and the presence of security agencies were “exceptionally well coordinated.”

He said, “The process has been peaceful and well-managed. Accreditation is smooth, BVAS is functioning as expected, and INEC officials are courteous and efficient.”

He added that security personnel at several units, numbering up to seven officers, had displayed professionalism, and he reported no incidents of vote buying in the areas he observed.

Civil society organisations also highlighted the efficiency of INEC’s preparations. Ms Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, noted the early arrival of materials and officials, observing that voting began on schedule.

“Our observers were up early in the morning to monitor arrival times, and we saw that materials and INEC officials arrived as early as 7:34 a.m. in Amawbia, Awka South. Commencement of voting by 8:30 a.m., as stipulated by the Electoral Act, shows a high level of readiness and efficiency by INEC,” she said, describing it as a “positive sign of transparent elections.”

Hon. Dominic Okafor, representing Aguata Federal Constituency, similarly commended the process after casting his vote at Polling Unit 004, Umuechefu Hall, Igboukwu.

“I must commend the INEC Chairman and his team. The officials arrived on time, the BVAS is functioning properly, and the process has been seamless so far. Voters are conducting themselves peacefully and participation is impressive,” he said.

Shedrack Azubuike, Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, echoed this assessment, emphasising the professionalism of INEC officials and the orderly turnout of voters.

Security was also highlighted as a key factor in the conduct of the election. Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, affirmed that the state’s security situation was calm, describing Anambra residents as peace-loving and self-protective.

“The security situation is not something to worry about. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” he said, urging citizens to participate actively and overcome apathy.

Observers attributed the smooth conduct to INEC’s extensive pre-election preparations, particularly the record Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection, which reached 98.8% of registered voters. Out of 2,802,790 registered voters, 2,769,137 had collected PVCs, aided by decentralised distribution and a five-day extension from October 29 to November 2, 2025. Several locations, including Ugbene (Awka North), Alor I, Bridge Head II, Ogbunike I & II, and Umunya I & II, achieved 100% collection, while rural communities such as Ayamelum and Anambra West recorded over 99%, even in challenging terrains. Observers indicated that these figures reflected INEC’s administrative efficiency and public trust under Professor Amupitan’s leadership.

Professor Amupitan reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to credible and inclusive elections, stating, “Our duty is to the Nigerian people. INEC is committed to ensuring that every valid vote counts and that the process remains credible, transparent, and peaceful.”