Ogoni no-go area for Fubara without Wike’s backing, says Giadom

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-South, Victor Giadom, has said that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, would need the support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to secure any electoral victory in Rivers State, particularly in Ogoniland.

A viral video sighted by The Guardian showed that Giadom spoke on Tuesday during Wike’s ‘thank-you’ visit to the people of the Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

Describing Wike as a dependable political leader in Rivers, Giadom assured the minister that there was no rival political force in Gokana.

“I can guarantee, on behalf of my brothers, that the Gokana people are for Wike and Tinubu, and nobody will challenge Wike’s influence in Gokana,” he said.

According to him, Gokana remained a “no-go area” for any politician, including Governor Fubara, without Wike’s backing.

“For him to win anything in Gokana, he must pass through Wike,” Giadom added.

It was gathered that during an earlier visit to Khana Local Government Area, Wike had warned that Rivers people would not repeat what he described as a political “mistake” in 2027, stressing that Fubara’s second-term ticket was not guaranteed, despite his defection to the ruling APC.

“As for the state, we will talk about that later. You know what I mean. We will not make a mistake again,” Wike was quoted as saying.

Also speaking, a former senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, said the people of Gokana had already chosen their political allies, whom he identified as Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

“The Ogoni people are with you, and we will not go home empty-handed. Please tell Tinubu not to bother coming to Gokana to campaign. We are for him,” Abe said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Confidence Deko, pledged the council’s total support to Wike, citing his contributions to the area.

“Wherever you go, we will go. This local government is for you because of what you have done for us. Please tell Tinubu that the people of Gokana appreciate him,” Deko said.

In his remarks, Wike said the visit was to thank the people of Gokana for their support over the years, commending their unity and backing for President Tinubu.

“When you are united, good things will come,” he said, adding that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State were working together under the umbrella of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.