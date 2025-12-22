Ogun 2027: LP woos PDP chieftain, Showunmi, as gubernatorial candidate

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State, the Labour Party (LP) has extended hands of fellowship to the convener of The Alternatives and the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, as the party’s flagbearer for the gubernatorial seat.

This was revealed when the executives of the party, led by its South-West Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, and the state Chairman, Olubukola Soyoye, paid a visit to Showunmi in Abeokuta, at the weekend.

The LP said Showunmi had been kept on its radar over the years, and was convinced of his passion for good governance and deep commitment to democratic ideals of equity and justice that advance the welfare of the masses.

Arabambi, who spoke during the visit, said it was clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state had failed to make life rewarding and meaningful for the people and should therefore be voted out of office in 2027.

In his response, Showunmi described the LP as a party with a stable ideology, saying that a party that polled over six million votes during the 2023 general elections should not be considered a pushover in Nigeria’s political space.

Showunmi described the LP’s gesture as the greatest honour he had ever received, vowing to give serious thought to the request after due consultation with President Bola Tinubu, as well as former governors Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun and the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He said: “You have called on me to contest on the platform of the Labour Party in 2027. I don’t even know how to begin to thank you for this great honour. Reflecting on everything I have done in life, I can say I have never received an honour this great.

“By the grace of God Almighty, I will consider your request seriously because I will have to leave where I am, where I have invested many years. I have been with the PDP since 1998. When the time to depart comes, no one should be afraid of leaving their comfort zone. So, I will go and think deeply about your request.

“For the 2027 governorship race in the state, I have looked at everyone in the race and have not found anyone more eminently qualified or better prepared for the job at hand.”