Ogunmola joins APC, lauds Tinubu’s economic reforms

A philanthropist and oil and gas sector expert, Victor Ogunmola, said the policies initiated by the federal government under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration have, no doubt, ensured a robust economic foundation for the country.

According to Ogunmola, the contentious removal of the fuel subsidy as well as the tax reform decisions are now positioning the country for long-term prosperity.

Ogunmola stated shortly after he was received into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward One, Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Council Area of the state at the weekend.

According to him, sub-nationals now receive more allocation, which he said has enabled them to flag off and execute more capital projects across the country.

He said, “The only reason why you could see the state government doing some capital projects is just because they have more allocation from the federal. So, when you look at all these infrastructural projects that the federal government is doing, you see the road. They are not just constructing roads; you see the quality of delivery.

“The state government is doing its best as well. I was talking about pipeborne water. The last time I saw pipe-borne water in the public water was over 40 years ago, but now, the Ondo State governor is bringing it back.

In my local government, the executive chairman is leading the most transformative agenda, bringing governance close to the people. So, what I’m bringing to the table is that I want to be part of the solution, but what I know, in governance, is that whatever you do in life, you have to possess a superior idea.

Ogunmola, who emphasised that the decision to join politics is not for pecuniary gains or political ambition, said he was inspired by the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu and wanted to contribute to the development of his community.

“I have chosen to formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC), not merely as a political step, but as a purposeful embrace of a platform that empowers Nigerians, professionals, youth, women, and community leaders alike,” Ogunmola stated.

The Chairman of APC in the ward, Sunday Opokiti, stated that “we have been expecting someone like him into the party. He’s coming to play active politics. He’s a responsible man.

“Our party is all about the progress and welfare of the people. He loves his community with the various intervention programmes he has initiated. He has a man who’s capable of leading his people very well. We welcome him with joy.

The State Party Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, who presided over the reception, highlighted the value Ogunmola’s membership would bring, citing his professional background at ExxonMobil and his philanthropic record in Itaogbolu.

“When he was in Nigeria, he did a lot to help his people. You can see a lot of crowds and a lot of eminent personalities from this local government. They turn out to receive him. That shows that he has value, which is going to be added into our party APC.”