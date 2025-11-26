Oguntoyinbo declares PDP governorship bid for Oyo 2027

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election on Tuesday under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration took place at the PDP State Secretariat in Molete, Ibadan, attracting party leaders, traditional families, community groups, youth organisations, and supporters from all 33 local government areas.

In a rare demonstration of organisational cohesion, the full 39-member Oyo State PDP Executive Committee, alongside the 33 Local Government Party Chairmen, were present. Observers interpreted this as a strong early endorsement of Ajadi’s gubernatorial ambition.

Speaking after a meeting with the party leadership, Ajadi said his decision to enter the race was motivated by ancestral duty and a desire to expand his humanitarian impact. “I am rooted in both Ogun and Oyo States, but my father’s land has called me to Oyo,” he declared. “The political stalwarts and ancestral families said it is time to bring my humanitarian services home. I am simply honouring the call of my father’s land.”

Ajadi, whose paternal roots are in Osegere, Egbeda Local Government, stated that community leaders encouraged him to bring his long-standing philanthropic interventions formally into Oyo State through public leadership. “My people told me that Oyo State needs more of my humanitarian touch than ever before,” he said.

Over the years, Ajadi has built a reputation through the Ajadi Movement, which focuses on youth empowerment, community development, transparent governance, and support for vulnerable groups. His initiatives have included business grants, medical outreaches, rural development projects, skills acquisition programmes, and direct welfare support. In Ibafo, Ogun State, he recently funded the rehabilitation of more than twelve major link roads, benefiting thousands of residents and commuters.

Ajadi stated that his governorship ambition is intended to expand these programmes. “I am financially ready to continue my good deeds, but governance provides a bigger platform to reach more people. Serving Oyo State is a sacred duty for me,” he said.

On the current administration, Ajadi commended Governor Seyi Makinde. “Governor Makinde has done exceptionally well in good governance,” he said. “Part of my manifesto is to continue where he stops because continuity is sacrosanct. Governance must be consistent if we want positive legacies to endure.” He further noted that his agenda would focus on economic expansion, security enhancement, youth engagement, rural development, and people-centred policies.

Asked about potential opponents in the PDP primaries, Ajadi expressed confidence in his record. “People will contest, no doubt. But my political antecedents, my compassion, and my sincerity speak for me. The people of Oyo State know genuine commitment when they see it,” he said.

PDP State Chairman Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro praised Ajadi’s declaration. “Ambassador Ajadi’s declaration reflects true leadership and capacity. He is a man with a proven record of service, and the party welcomes his ambition,” he said. Deputy Chairman Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke added that the PDP remains open to all aspirants and affirmed that the party would conduct a fair and credible primary election.

The event concluded with songs, prayers, and chants from supporters, who described Ajadi’s declaration as the beginning of a new political chapter for Oyo State.