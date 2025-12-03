Ohanaeze urges Tinubu to stay vigilant, warns of ‘2015-style political tactics’

Apex Igbo sociocultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to remain vigilant amid what it described as renewed political manoeuvres by opposition elements following the resignation of former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.

In a statement jointly signed by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesman, Chief Chinenyeze Ohia, the organisation said it felt compelled to caution the President about what it termed “a strategic political pattern reminiscent of the 2015 tactics deployed against former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

Ohanaeze alleged that certain opposition figures were attempting to revive political strategies similar to those used during the 2015 election cycle, including the exploitation of security challenges and coordinated media pressure aimed at weakening the sitting government. It claimed that developments in Kebbi State had been politicised and that recent successful military operations led by Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, had disrupted criminal networks, prompting what it described as renewed hostility from political rivals.

The group warned that it had observed the deployment of “media propaganda, fabricated narratives and distortions” allegedly aimed at eroding the President’s northern political base and weakening key allies in his administration. It identified Matawalle as a major target within this purported campaign, describing him as a strong pillar of support for Tinubu, particularly due to his role in coordinated anti-banditry operations.

Ohanaeze also dismissed circulating claims suggesting that the United States had demanded the removal of former Defence Minister Badaru and Matawalle as conditions for deeper military cooperation. The organisation described the allegations as unfounded and insisted that Nigeria’s domestic security decisions were not dictated by foreign governments. It reiterated that Badaru’s resignation, as stated by the former minister, was based solely on personal medical reasons.

The sociocultural group urged political actors to refrain from drawing Matawalle into what it called “unnecessary political theatrics,” noting his continued focus on supporting the federal government’s fight against terrorism and banditry in the North.

Ohanaeze commended the collaboration between National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Matawalle, especially in safeguarding the lives and businesses of Igbo residents across the 19 northern states. It encouraged President Tinubu to strengthen his support for the Ribadu–Matawalle partnership and for the military service chiefs to consolidate gains in the fight against insecurity.

The organisation called on Nigerians to stand firm behind the President’s security reforms, stressing that national unity and collective resolve were vital to overcoming the country’s current challenges.