Ondo South senate seat must go to Odigbo for equity, fairness – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorunnimbe Tawose, has disclosed that for the sake of equity and fairness, the vacant seat of the Ondo South Senatorial District should be zoned to Odigbo Local Council Area of the state, particularly since the council remains the only one among the six councils within the district with no federal representation.

Tawose, a foundation member of the party, who dismissed the notion in some quarters that the seat should remain in Okitipupa Local Council, argued Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s elevation as ambassador designate inherently opens the seat for a fresh zoning consideration.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the appointment of the former occupant, Ibrahim, by President Bola Tinubu, sparking a jostling race for the position across the six local councils that constitute the district.

While emphasising that the zoning arrangement for the southern senatorial seat rightly points to the Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Federal Constituency, Taiwo narrowed the focus to Odigbo Local Council, harping on its political strength and the disadvantaged position.

According to Tawose, among the six councils in Ondo South, Odigbo is the only one without any federal representation, whether through elective office or appointment, despite being a core stronghold of the APC.

He said: “I’m not biased, I must tell you the truth. If you go through the pedigree and political history of individuals who are showing interest, I don’t want to go into individuals; the most qualified is Mayowa Akinfolarin, who was twice a state assembly member and did very well for himself.

“He was a deputy speaker in the state, and he went to the National Assembly twice and also did very well. He assisted many people. He’s a man of integrity. In fact, I can even describe him as the epitome of humility. He’s a gentleman.

“Jimoh was elected and later got another appointment that is even higher than the senatorial seat, and he comes from Okititupapa Local Government, which is already loaded with other appointments, too numerous to mention.

“I want to say, without prejudice, that it was never the turn of Okitipupa at the time Jiimoh got it. But he got it, and we, as party faithfuls, party members, and loyalists, worked for him and won the election. But I want to tell you, it was never the turn of Okitipupa Local Government. So the plan of Okitipupa Local Government to now want to take over Jimon’s position is not applicable and not allowed.”