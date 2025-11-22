One-party system won’t work in Nigeria, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said Nigeria will never become a one-party state, despite frenetic efforts by some people to push the country in that direction.

He explained that the plurality of ethnic nationalities won’t make the idea work.

Makinde stated this in Yola on Saturday during a civic reception held in honour of Adamawa State Governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and the unveiling of the Margi National Attire.

The governor said, “In the history that was read, you can see that Nigeria is made up of several nations. As for those who are trying to push us into a one-party state, this is why it will not happen.”

Makinde, who congratulated Governor Fintiri on being honoured by his people, said his trajectory showed that he has come a long way in politics and that, if given the chance, he could achieve greater things.

“I was reading through his trajectory in the programme booklet, and I saw that he got elected into the House of Assembly and was made the Minority Leader. He later became the Majority Leader.

“Later, he became the Deputy Speaker and then Speaker. And from there, he became Acting Governor and was later elected as Governor. It means if he is given a chance, he will go far.

“People always think it is very easy to give honour to one of your own. But, in reality, prophets are not always recognised in their own homes.

“So, this is a unique event today, and I want to congratulate the entire Margi Nation for honouring one of their own.”

In attendance at the event was the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, who stated that both he and Governor Makinde would donate in support of the Margi National Attire initiative.

In other news, the Oyo State Government has strengthened its child protection initiatives with the inauguration of a Technical Working Committee (TWC) tasked with drafting the state’s first comprehensive Child Safeguarding Policy.

The committee was inaugurated by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Hon. Toyin Balogun, at the second Oyo State Child Safeguarding Summit held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

The summit, organised by Haven Initiative in partnership with the ministry, convened government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, and child protection experts under the theme “Strengthening Partnerships: Accelerating Safe and Protective Environments for Children in Oyo State”.

Balogun, represented by Mr. Diya Ogunjimi, described the gathering as “a collective call to action”, noting that children across communities continue to face rising risks of abuse, exploitation, and neglect. She stressed that fragmented interventions must give way to coordinated and sustained partnerships.