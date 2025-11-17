Oshiomhole criticises Obaseki’s govt, scores Okpebholo high

The Senator representing Edo North District at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the immediate past administration in the state over what he described as groundbreakings that yielded no meaningful projects, including the failed Gelegele Port and abandoned housing schemes.



The former governor of the state spoke, while fielding questions from journalists at the weekend in Benin, alleges that the EdoBEST programme is “deceptive,” adding that most schools lacked electricity or Wi-Fi to support its digital monitoring claims.



He further accused the past administration of neglecting public schools and drastically reducing the number of teachers. Oshiomhole, who criticised the media for relying on what he described as ‘political ancestors’ in the opposition, said: “You (journalists) had a meeting with PDP ancestors, because that party is politically dead. In this part of the world, when you are dead, you join the ancestors.



“So, did they speak to you from their graves? I answer questions from the living, not the dead. And I do not intend to join them anytime soon. So please, leave PDP out of it.



“If you must ask me a question, then I also have the right to ask you a counter-question: What did the PDP accomplish in their first year?



“They performed numerous so-called groundbreakings—Gelegele Port that mysteriously shifted into Benin when it rained, housing estates, and many others.



“They broke the ground so much that Edo almost became an earthquake zone. Fortunately, God designed our soil well,” Oshiomhole added.

Assessing Governor Monday Okpebholo’s performance in one year, Oshiomhole stated that the governor inherited a state abandoned for eight years but has already delivered visible and verifiable projects.



He pointed to the Ramat Park flyover project as a major intervention that will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve economic productivity in Benin City.



He praised Okpebholo for rehabilitating long-abandoned schools and providing better learning environments, referencing images recently displayed by the governor during a public presentation.



The senator highlighted the revival of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, which, he said, almost collapsed due to inadequate subvention under the past administration.



He commended Okpebholo for raising the institution’s monthly subvention to N500 million, resolving long-standing academic disruptions.

ALSO, Oshiomhole has also expressed confidence that Okpebholo has the political will to take the right steps regarding the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).



The Senator, who also chairs the committee set up by the Governor to determine the legal and operational status of MOWAA, said the body will clarify the roles, rights, and stake of the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Institution in the project.



In an interview in Benin City, Oshiomhole assured that the committee would work strictly within its terms of reference to uncover the facts and determine whether the project is MOWAA or EMOWAA. He expressed optimism that the committee would provide clear guidance on the next steps.