Osun 2026: Accord faction picks another candidate days after Adeleke’s emergence

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke (left), and National Chairman of the Accord Party (AP), Maxwell Mgbudem, during the presentation of the AP’s flag to the governor after his declaration for the party in the state.

Four days after Governor Ademola Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, another faction of the party held its own governorship primary, where a different candidate was produced.

Mr Clement Bamigbola emerged as the faction’s governorship candidate for the August 8, 2026, Osun State election.

Recall that the party, under the leadership of Mr Maxwell Mgbudem, on Wednesday held a similar exercise which produced Governor Adeleke as the party’s candidate.

However, a faction of the party rejected him, stating that Maxwell Mgbudem is not a legally backed National Chairman of the party.

In a fresh twist, on Sunday, 300 delegates of the Accord Party across Osun State elected Bamigbola as the factional party candidate during the exercise held at Regina Suite, Osogbo.

He emerged after a voice vote by the delegates and the electoral committee.

Olufemi Ogundare was pronounced elected as the candidate of the party for the 2026 poll.

Meanwhile, Pelumi Olajengbesi, convener of the Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network and a hopeful for the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency seat, has endorsed Governor Adeleke for a second term in the 2026 Osun governorship election, describing the incumbent as having no formidable opposition.

Speaking on Saturday, the Abuja-based lawyer said Adeleke’s chances of winning the August 8 poll remain intact despite his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party.

Olajengbesi attributed Adeleke’s electoral strength to his longstanding connection with the people of Osun, which he traced back to the governor’s tenure as senator and his current position.

“As far as I am concerned, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election in the August 8, 2026 governorship poll is a walkover, as there is no serious contender in the race who can compete favourably with Adeleke let alone defeat the incumbent governor,” Olajengbesi said.

He pointed to Adeleke’s victory over the incumbent Gboyega Oyetola in 2022 as evidence of the governor’s political appeal, noting that even with federal support, Oyetola was defeated. “Politics is local,” Olajengbesi said, adding that Adeleke’s “robust grassroots base” and political capital remain unrivalled.

Olajengbesi highlighted Adeleke’s track record in office, citing the governor’s upgraded five-point agenda for 2026, which includes integrated citizens and workers’ welfare, infrastructure consolidation, agro-industrial expansion for youth empowerment, innovations in health, education and social care, and an improved business environment to create jobs.

He further noted the governor’s performance despite challenges from the federal government. Adeleke has, according to Olajengbesi, improved national examination rankings for the state from 33rd under the previous administration to 7th in 2025, reduced the state’s infrastructure deficit by more than 40 per cent, and paid over 40 per cent of inherited debt as confirmed by the Debt Management Office.

“Osun people are wiser and will vote for progress, impact and good governance,” Olajengbesi said, emphasising that Adeleke’s achievements in education, health, and infrastructure demonstrate his effective leadership and resonate with the electorate.

The endorsement signals continued political support for Adeleke as he prepares to seek a second term amid the 2026 election cycle.