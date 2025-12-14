Osun 2026: Adeleke vows to defeat APC, backs record

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said he will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the August 8, 2026 governorship election, insisting that his administration’s performance has earned the trust of the people.

Reacting to comments credited to former governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, at the APC governorship primary on Saturday, Mr Adeleke described the opposition’s confidence as misplaced. He said the APC remains unpopular in the state and lacks the support needed to win the next election.

“I will beat Oyebamiji by the might of God and the people,” the governor said, referring to the APC’s governorship candidate. He added that the ruling party in Osun enjoys a broad-based movement of support ahead of the polls.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor accused the previous APC administration of running an anti-people government between 2018 and 2022. He described that period as one marked by hardship and neglect, which, he said, Osun residents do not want repeated.

According to Mr Adeleke, when his administration took over in 2022, the state was grappling with economic and social challenges. He cited half salaries, mounting debts and weak service delivery as some of the issues inherited from the APC-led government.

The governor also criticised the opposition for what he called anti-democratic conduct, arguing that a party confident of popular support should focus on persuading voters rather than seeking to undermine the electoral process.

“If you are sure you have the votes of the people, why deploy anti-democratic means to stop their will?” he asked. “Those who claim to be popular should not be afraid of a free and fair election.”

Mr Rasheed said the claim by the APC that it would return to power in 2026 showed a poor reading of political realities in Osun State. He said residents were satisfied with what he described as people-oriented governance under Mr Adeleke.

He pointed to policies and projects in workers’ welfare, infrastructure renewal, healthcare, education and inclusive development as evidence of improved governance. He added that the state had received several recognitions, including a recent award for primary healthcare leadership in the South West.

The governor said his administration was focused on reversing past damage and restoring dignity to governance. He argued that the progress recorded across key sectors had strengthened public confidence and positioned his government strongly ahead of the election.

“As the 2026 election approaches, Osun people know that a vote for the APC is a vote to return to the failures of the past,” he said. “That is not a path the people are ready to follow.”

Mr Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to sustained delivery of democratic dividends and urged residents to ignore political propaganda. He assured them that his administration would remain focused on people-centred development as the election draws closer.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 8, 2026.