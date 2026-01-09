Osun 2026: ‘APC not a threat to Adeleke’s second term bid’

The Chairman of the Accord Party in Osun State, Victor Akande, yesterday, said that the people of the state have vowed never to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in any election owing to the party’s alleged past failures.

However, Akande said the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rewritten “the ugly history” that was set by past administrations of the APC, where many pensioners lost their lives owing to the denial of their entitlements.

According to the Accord Party boss, Adeleke has achieved a great deal in his three years in office and deserves a second term. Akande made this known during a media briefing in Osogbo yesterday.

Fielding questions from journalists, Akande listed many infrastructural projects executed by the incumbent administration and maintained that the people of the state have expressed readiness to appreciate the governor with a second term under the platform of the Accord Party. He added that the people of the state have rejected the APC.

Akande said the opposition party inflicted so much pain and hardship on residents, boasting that the candidate of the APC, Bola Oyebamiji, is not a threat to Adeleke.

“We know what the party stands for in this state; we know what we experienced when they were ruling in this state. People rejected them completely because of the suffering and untold hardship that the APC inflicted on the people of Osun State,” he said.

He added: “It is a fact and a history that when APC was ruling in this state, the issue of half salary caused deaths for pensioners; they were unable to buy drugs because their salary was not paid, and the cooperative they were in, the government of that time had squandered that money. There were abandoned projects.”

Explaining how Adeleke changed the trajectory, Akande mentioned that “When the present government came on board three years ago, everything was transformed. A living witness is the flyover bridge at Oke-Fia; projects are in every nook and cranny of this state, which is why it has a very large acceptance and supporters.”