Osun 2026: Aregbesola’s group to favour Osun West ahead of ADC primary

The leadership and members of Omoluabi Progressives have resolved to pick their aspirant for the December 12 primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State from the West Senatorial District.

The members, loyal to the National Secretary of the ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, also agreed to present a consensus aspirant ahead of the shadow election.

The decision was reached at the monthly meeting of the political organisation held in Ilesa on Sunday.

Addressing stakeholders, Aregbesola stated that the decision was made to ensure a united front.

Aregbesola, a former governor in the state, also assured that aspirants in other segments of the party will be given a level playing ground to participate in the primaries.

The former Minister of Interior also added that the solidification of the ADC in the nine federal constituencies of the state will commence soon.

He said, “We have resolved at the apex body to present a single formidable aspirant for the December 12 primaries of our great party, ADC.

“This is to enable us to show a strong outing and a united front ahead of what is coming. Other aspirants in the party can come on board. There is a level playing ground for everyone.

“The decision of our apex body at the Omoluabi Progressives is that our aspirant will come from the West Senatorial District. We are very united, and I am happy that the dedication of our stakeholders has contributed to the success we are recording in our activities.

“We are glad that since our tendency came out in August 2023, our strength has not diminished; we have continued to soar. It is a clear sign that this movement is in God’s direction.

“The truth is, we will continue to go higher and higher. Our resilience has proven that we are on course, and by the grace of God, we will get there,” Aregbesola noted.

Ahead of the meeting, members of Osun State Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation And Registration Committee of the ADC paid a working visit to the party’s National Secretary.

Its Chairman, Kamil Akinlade, stated that all processes leading to the commencement of its activities have been finalised, stressing that the exercise will begin in no distant time.

The Guardian reported that Aregbesola recently decried the rising economic hardship and insecurity in the country, urging Nigerians to reject what he described as “selfish and insensitive governance” in the next general election.

Aregbesola also emphatically called for the rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The former Governor of Osun State spoke at the unveiling and commissioning of the new state secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Basin, Ilorin.