Osun 2026: Forum vows to mobilise Christians to vote APC

The National APC Christian Leaders Forum of Nigeria has assured the All Progressives Congress of victory in the August 8 governorship election in the state.

The body, consisting of clerics, said it has started mobilising Christians to massively vote for APC.

NACLFON has however, called upon the Government of the United States to have a rethink on its threat of invading Nigeria.

According to the forum, President of the United States, Donald Trump took “a wrong approach” by threatening military action against the country, instead of offering support.

The chairman of NACLFON, Osun State Chapter, Ven. Victor Ashaolu, made this known after he officially presented a Letter of Introduction to the Osun State Chairman of APC, Tajudeen Lawal at the APC Party’s Secretariat in Osogbo.

According to him, the visit is part of the forum’s efforts to foster unity and cooperation with the party in the state, with a shared mission to ensure the victory of APC in the forthcoming Osun State governorship election and also mobilise Christians to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Ashaolu, while reacting to the designation of Nigeria by the United States as a country of particular concern and threat of invasion, said Trump ought to have advised President Tinubu and provided him with support to eliminate terrorists rather than issuing threats that makes mockery of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said, “Definitely, Trump is talking in support of Christians but at the same time, he should not threaten the country.”

According to the senior religious leader, “He (Trump) should do what is right, calling on the president, Bola Tinubu, give him his advice and his support to eradicate the terrorists that are harassing Christians. I think that would be better than threatening us.

“If he now threatens us with war, does he want to come and kill us here again? So, what would be the outcome of that? We are saying terrorists are killing the Christians, but when he now comes with war threat of attacking Nigeria, where will Christians be at that time. I think it is a wrong approach.”

The chairman explained that NACLFON is a recognised pressure group endorsed by the National APC, adding that it has been working tirelessly to mobilise Christians in support of the party’s vision

On the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Ashaolu said the group has already started mobilising Christians to vote to APC candidate, promising that the number of registered Christian voters will shoot up.

Assuring the party of victory, he said, “APC will win this coming election. There is no doubt about that. If the total votes is 500, the party should expect between 250 and 300 Christian voters from us.”

Highlighting the objectives of the group, Ashaolu said it was established across the 36 States of the Federation “to increase voters’ registration across the local Churches in the State in favour of our dear great party (APC).”

“We are to host workshops and invite experts to provide insight on the electoral process, voting importance and evaluation of candidates. We are not here to compete, but to complement, support and work together for the good of our dear state and betterment of our great party (APC).”

Also speaking at the meeting attended by executive members of the APC Christian leaders and the Osun APC Treasurer, Femi Kujembola, who represented the party chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, Pa Shuaib Oyedokun, a chieftain of the major opposition APC in the state, described Trump’s intervention as political.

Oyedokun, a member of Igbimo Agbara caucus of the party, said the US was moving to cripple Dangote and exploit the nation’s resources.

He commended NACLFON for making efforts to mobilise voters for the party ahead of the election.

The APC chairman, represented by its treasurer, Femi Kujembola, urged the group not to relent in its commitment of seeing the party victorious in future elections.