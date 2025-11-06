Osun 2026: Groups demand Christian aspirants

Leadership of three Christian groups on Thursday insisted that, based on the current indices in Osun State, it is expected that Christians in the state will produce the next governor.

The group, in a joint statement signed by Bishop Seun Adeoye, the Lead Bishop of the Worldwide Anglican Church in Nigeria, Bishop Mike Adebomi, the Osun State Coordinator of the World Bishops Council (Africa Chapter), and Rev. Theophilus Ayodeji, the National Leader of Gospel Pushers Association, noted that, for justice, equity, and fair play, a Christian should emerge as the governor in the August 8, 2026 polls.

The religious leaders categorised the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke as a Muslim, stressing the need for a Christian to succeed him next year.

According to the groups, after a thorough deliberation during their joint meeting held in Osogbo, it was discovered that since the current political dispensation, which started in 1999, four out of five individuals who have governed the state were Muslims, while only one person is a Christian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby list the names of past and present governors. There are Chief Adebisi Akande (Muslim – 1999 to 2003), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Christian – 2003 to 2010), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Muslim – 2010 to 2018), Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola (Muslim – 2018 to 2022) and now Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke (Muslim – 2022 till date).

“Out of the 26 years in this new dispensation, Muslims have ruled for 19 years and by the time His Excellency Governor Adeleke will be completing his tenure in November 2026, they will have spent 20 years as compared to just seven (7) years spent by Prince Oyinlola, a Christian.

“We know that Christians in Osun State have fully supported all those who have governed and are still governing Osun State in all ramifications, without minding which religion they belonged to and have contributed immensely towards the successes of those administrations.

“Based on these facts, it is our view that the next governor of Osun State should be a Christian and we strongly canvass for this position and that for the sake of equity and fair play, we call on all stakeholders in the Osun State project, and indeed all political associations to see our request as justifiable, reasonable and which we know aligned with democratic principles.

“We also know that Christians have an equal population along with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the state, but unfortunately, it appears we are being marginalised and treated as the lower castes. This has to be corrected.”

The groups urged major political parties to present credible and competent Christian candidates for the upcoming governorship polls, “and we promise to mobilise voters massively to support any political party that goes along with our position”.

They urged the Christian Association of Nigeria leadership in the state to, as a matter of urgency, invite all Christian aspirants from all registered political parties for a dialogue and counsel on how to make this a reality in the forthcoming election.

The groups further stated that they are ready to meet with other individuals and groups with the same objective in order to find ways to ensure the emergence of Christians during the August 8 election.