Osun 2026: I am ready to work with Omisore, others to unseat Adeleke — Oyebamiji

Chief Bola Oyebamiji, a leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has said he is prepared to work hand-in-hand with Senator Iyiola Omisore and other party stalwarts to unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2026 election.

Speaking after he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, he said the APC must approach the election as a united front if it hopes to reclaim the state.

According to him, all 14 aspirants of the party share a collective responsibility to rally around whoever eventually picks the party’s ticket.

The former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) also insisted he remains the aspirant to beat in the forthcoming APC primary.

“Omisore is an elder we recognise and honour, and he is not the only credible aspirant. This is a friendly match. Whoever emerges, we will support,” Oyebamiji said.

“We are brothers, and unity is our strength in the APC. In two years, we have not lost a single member; over a million have joined us. That shows APC is the party to beat. After the primary, we will sit down together and work as one to rescue Osun.”

Oyebamiji underscored his confidence by pointing to a long administrative and professional record. With 28 years in the banking sector, he said he mastered target-driven management before transitioning to public service, where he served as MD of Osun State Trade and Investment, Commissioner for Finance and later NIWA boss.

“I worked in banking for 28 years — you must be profitable, know your onions, and deliver results. I resigned to join public service, and everywhere I served, I left without blemish,” he said. “My track record as finance commissioner and as NIWA MD gives me the courage that anywhere I step, I will succeed. That is why I believe I am the candidate to beat.”

He dismissed claims that political godfathers are backing his ambition, stressing that his support base is rooted among party members and ordinary Osun people. “Nobody is backing me except the Almighty God and the credible people of Osun. They are the ones urging me on,” he stated.

Oyebamiji described Osun as a state with immense, underutilised human and natural resources requiring a disciplined manager with character, analytical depth and integrity, just as he urged delegates to examine aspirants’ antecedents rather than rhetoric.

He called for prayers and committed to grassroots mobilisation, promising transparent, evidence-based governance if elected, since Osun deserves a results-driven leader capable of expanding opportunities, strengthening infrastructure, and restoring credibility to government.