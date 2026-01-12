Osun 2026: NANS declares support for APC candidate, Oyebamiji

The coast appears to be clearing for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming off-cycle election in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, has formally endorsed his candidacy.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Monday, the South-West Zone D Coordinator of NANS, Owolewa Taiwo, said the endorsement was largely influenced by Oyebamiji’s clean and credible educational background, which, according to him, would enhance his capacity to attract competent and qualified individuals into governance.

The student body expressed strong confidence in Oyebamiji’s leadership style, noting their belief that he would not depend on cronies or sycophants in running the affairs of the state.

As part of the endorsement, NANS announced the launch of a youth and students’ movement to mobilise support for Oyebamiji, citing his consistent commitment to youth development, education and sustained engagement with students.

“His impeccable antecedents and outstanding records of excellence in public service reflect a leader who understands governance from the people’s perspective,” Taiwo stated.

The association further noted that Oyebamiji has consistently demonstrated that governance should be inclusive, with benefits extending to all segments of society, including students, women, artisans, professionals and civil servants.

They commended his vision of running an inclusive government that ensures equitable distribution of resources across Osun State.

NANS maintained that Oyebamiji’s sterling educational background inspires confidence in his ability to attract qualified personnel from across the state, rather than governing through narrow interests, factions or divisions.

Beyond the Osun governorship endorsement, the students also applauded President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the welfare and education of Nigerian students under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

They specifically acknowledged initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden on students, particularly the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which they said has enabled many students to remain in school.

The students also expressed appreciation for empowerment programmes such as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which are designed to equip Nigerian youths with skills for global competitiveness.

“These policies reflect a government that understands that investing in students is investing in the future of Nigeria,” NANS added.